Ema Kozin Victorious Over Maria Lindberg

(October 7, 2019) – Slovenia’s Ema Kozin retained the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Super Middleweight title for the first time on Sunday night, October 6, at the Arena Stozice in Ljubljana.

In the main event of a show promoted by Rudolf Pavlin, Kozin (20) scored a unanimous decision over tough Swedish challenger Maria Lindberg, a former multiple world champion.

After ten rounds of action, judges Janos Baranyi and Goran Filipovic both scored the fight 96-94, while judge Jozo Gabric had it slightly wider at 98-94.

Also the WBF World Champion at Middleweight, Kozin improved her professional record to 18-0-1 (9). Lindberg drops to 18-6-2 (10).

IBA, WBF, WIBA, WIBF & GBU WORLD CHAMPION

“EMA ” The Princess” KOZIN

At the Port Alfred Hall in Port Alfred, South Africa, Also on Sunday October 6, Thembani Okolo captured the vacant WBF All Africa Strawweight title with a seventh round stoppage of compatriot Ndikho Magadaza.

A toe-to-toe thriller while it lasted, Okolo eventually took over and hurt Magadaza several times before referee Siya Vabaza stepped in to save him from further punishment, helpless on the ropes, in the seventh.

The new WBF All Africa Champion tales his ledger to 9-5-1 (5). Magadaza falls to 12-12-1 (3). Promoter was Zulu Boxing Promotions.