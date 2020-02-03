2016 U.S. Olympian Gary Antuanne Russell & Unbeaten Bantamweight Contender Antonio Russell Compete in Separate Attractions

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (January 29, 2020) – Undefeated 2016 U.S. Olympian Gary Antuanne Russell will take on Mexico’s José Marrufo in a 10-round super lightweight bout, while unbeaten bantamweight contender Antonio Russell steps in the ring for a 10-round fight highlighting the non-televised undercard Saturday, February 8 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The card is headlined by the older brother of Gary Antuanne and Antonio, as undefeated WBC Featherweight Champion Gary Russell Jr. will defend his 126-pound crown against unbeaten mandatory challenger Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar live on SHOWTIME.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will see former world champions Guillermo Rigondeaux and Liborio Solís battle for the vacant WBA Bantamweight World Title in the co-main event, plus Jaime Arboleda meeting Jayson Vélez in a 12-round bout WBA Super Featherweight Title eliminator in the opener.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Kings Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through www.pplcenter.com/events (direct link HERE).

Undercard action will also see super welterweight contender Jamontay “The Quiet Assassin” Clark (14-1-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round showdown against Mexico’s Vladimir Hernández (10-4, 6 KOs) and Springfield, Massachusetts native Anthony Velázquez (8-0, 8 KOs) in a six-round welterweight duel against Reading, Pennsylvania’s Kashon Hutchinson (7-5, 1 KO).

Rounding out the lineup is Puerto Rico’s Jonathan Torres (7-0, 3 KOs) taking on Mexico’s Edson Eduardo Neri (3-4, 2 KOs) for six rounds of bantamweight action, and a six-round battle of unbeaten welterweights as Bowie, Maryland’s Marlon Bolen (3-0, 2 KOs) squares off against Miami’s Osmel Mayorga (2-0, 1 KO).

The 23-year-old Gary Antuanne Russell (12-0, 12 KOs) has yet to allow an opponent to make it the distance against him since turning pro in 2017 following his run representing the U.S. at the 2016 Olympics. Russell added five more stoppage victories in 2019 and will be opposed by the 28-year-old Marrufo (12-9-2, 1 KO), who was born in Sonora, Mexico but fights out of Phoenix, Arizona. Marrufo split a pair of fights against then unbeaten Willie Shaw in 2019, defeating him in March before dropping a decision in the rematch in August.

Antonio Russell (16-0, 12 KOs) trains alongside his brothers Gary Antuanne and Gary Jr., with their father and head trainer Gary Russell Sr. in their Capitol Heights, Maryland hometown. The 26-year-old is unbeaten since turning pro in 2015 and picked up four wins in 2019, including his first 10-round fight, when he bested Francisco Pedroza in July, and most recently a first round stoppage of Samuel Gutierrez in November.