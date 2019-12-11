3-Time Mexican National Champion Javier Aragon In Action

DENVER (December 11, 2019) – Javier Aragon living in Denver, CO is from Parral Chihuahua Mexico. He is a 3-time Mexican National Champion and was selected to represent Mexico in the Olympics. It was unfortunate for the lack of finances; he was unable to fill out the quest to represent Mexico in the Olympics.

21-year-old Aragon turned professional on Mexican Independence Day, September 16, 2018, and is currently undefeated in three outings. Aragon steps back into the ring this Friday, December 13th putting his undefeated record on the line against highly decorated amateur sensation Shawn McCallum who is also undefeated at 3-0 in the professional game.

What makes this fight so intriguing is the confidence being display by both boxers. The attitude is ‘I’ve got what it takes to become a world champion and I’m going to show it!’ According to BoxRec, McCallum has already scheduled a fight against undefeated Cruse Stewart (5-0) on January 17, 2020.

The 6 round super middleweight contest is part of the boxing event promoted by AirTight Boxing and Sparta Sports and Entertainment. The event will take place at the Jeffco Fairgrounds Arena, 15200 6th Avenue, Golden Colorado. Doors open at 6 PM, first bout at 7:00

For information call Steve Mestas at (720) 298-1954