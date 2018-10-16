Ruben Villa Defeats Miguel Carrizoza

PHILADELPHIA, PENN. / ORANGE, Calif. (Oct. 15, 2018) – Featherweight Ruben Villa (14-0, 5 KOs) returned to his hometown for the second time in his career and delivered a thrilling, one-sided performance against the game Miguel Carrizoza (10-4, 2 KOs) Saturday night from a sold-out Storm House in Salinas, Calif.

Villa, 21, used terrific footwork to find the angles against Carrizoza in route to a sweep of the scorecards in the 8-round main event. Throughout the fight, Villa hammered Carrizoza with a stiff jab, followed by a thundering left hand. It was an outstanding display of accuracy for the southpaw in his fifth fight of the year.

“I felt great tonight,” said Villa, who is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing. “Everything was clicking. The guy was tough. I landed a lot of good shots and he came coming back. I’m very happy with my performance. I put on a great show for my hometown fans.”

Villa, who has been as active as possible since joining the professional ranks in 2016, looked as comfortable as he ever has.

“I’m gaining more and more confidence with each win,” Villa said. “I like where I’m at right now.”