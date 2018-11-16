Heavyweights Mohamed Abdallah and Arkadiusz Wrzosek Fill Final Two Tournament Slots

AMSTERDAM (November 14, 2018) – GLORY, the world’s premier stand-up combat league, today announced the final two participants competing in a historic heavyweight tournament taking place at Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Up for grabs at GLORY 62 Rotterdam will be $150,000 in total prize money, as eight of the heavyweight division’s best do battle on a single action-packed night.

With six of eight entrants having already been announced, the remaining two tournament slots will be filled by prospect Mohamed Abdallah (18-2, 6 KO, fighting out of Germany) and GLORY debutant Arkadiusz “Hightower” Wrzosek (7-4 1 NC, 4 KO, fighting out of Poland), who comes to the promotion following success as both an amateur and professional in Poland.

Abdallah and Wrzosek will join fellow heavyweights Junior “The Juggernaut” Tafa (20-3, 16 KO, fighting out of Australia) and Tomas “The Giant Slovak” Mozny (20-6-1, 6 KO, fighting out of Slovakia) in the participant pool. Seeds five through eight will be established by a random draw of the pool participants on Friday, Nov. 30.

In lieu of a random draw for the tournament’s third and fourth seeds, Guto Inocente (35-9, 17 KO, fighting out of Brazil) will enter the as the No. 3 seed and Jahfarr Wilnis (31-10-1, 8 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) will enter as the No. 4 seed based on their current rankings.

The heavyweight tournament seeding is as follows:

Seeding

Seed No. 1: Benjamin Adegbuyi

Seed No. 2: Jamal Ben Saddik

Seed No. 3: Guto Inocente

Seed No. 4: Jahfarr Wilnis

Seeds No. 5-8: Randomly drawn from participant pool

Participant Pool

Junior Tafa

Tomas Mozny

Mohamed Abdallah

Arkadiusz Wrzosek

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcWfiuH7zcc

In addition to the heavyweight tournament, GLORY 62 Rotterdam will also feature a light heavyweight co-headline bout between the returning Luis Tavares (52-7, 22 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) and Latvian newcomer Artur Gorlov (23-6, 10 KO, fighting out of Spain).

The complete fight card for GLORY 62 Rotterdam can be found below:

GLORY 62 Rotterdam

Heavyweight Tournament Final Bout: Bout E Winner vs. Bout F Winner

Light Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Luis Tavares vs. Artur Gorlov

Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout F: Bout B Winner vs. Bout D Winner

Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout E: Bout A Winner vs. Bout C Winner

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout D: Guto Inocente vs. TBD by draw

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout C: Jahfarr Wilnis vs. TBD by draw

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout B: Jamal Ben Saddik vs. TBD by draw

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout A: Benjamin Adegbuyi vs. TBD by draw

GLORY 62 Rotterdam will be carried:

Saturday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT – Live on ESPNews

Sunday, Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT – Replay on ESPN2

Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT – Replay on ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language broadcast)

Before the heavyweight tournament gets underway, GLORY 62 SuperFight Series offers a five-fight card featuring familiar faces and exciting newcomers.

In one of the night’s pivotal match-ups, welterweight veteran Robbie “The Rabbit” Hageman (53-9-1, 9 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) looks to delay the ascent of 20-year-old dynamo Dmitrii Menshikov (20-2, 16 KO, fighting out of Russia), who replaces Mohammed Jaraya on the card.

The five-fight card for GLORY 62 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 62 SuperFight Series

Lightweight Headline Bout: Marat Grigorian vs. Christian Baya

Lightweight Bout: Tyjani Beztati vs. Stoyan Koprivlenski

Welterweight Bout: Robbie Hageman vs. Dmitrii Menshikov

Welterweight Bout: Miles Simson vs. Hamicha

Heavyweight Tournament Reserve Bout: Roël Mannaart vs. Kirill Kornilov

GLORY 62 SuperFight Series will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, Dec. 8.

In the evening’s lone preliminary bout, undefeated Donovan Wisse (11-0, 7 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) takes on Turkey’s Ertuğrul Bayrak (16-6, 5 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands), debuting at middleweight for the promotion.

GLORY 62 Prelims

Middleweight Bout: Donovan Wisse vs. Ertuğrul Bayrak

The GLORY 62 prelims will stream live on the GLORY YouTube channel, as well as the GLORY Facebook page and Pluto TV channel 215 at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Tickets for GLORY 62 Rotterdam – including access to GLORY 62 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 62 prelims – are on sale now and available for purchase at tickets.glorykickboxing.com.