Bellator 211: Sakara vs. Kauppinen Results:

Kent Kauppinen (11-4) def. Alessio Sakara (23-13, 2 NC) via KO at 1:10 of round 1

Domingos Barros (6-0) def. Hesdy Gerges (0-1) via TKO at 2:53 of round 1

Pedro Carvalho (9-3) def. Luca Vitali (11-5) via sub. (guillotine) at 0:43 of round 1

Alen Amedovski (8-0) def. Ibrahim Mane (7-2) via KO at 0:12 of round 1

Kiefer Crosbie (5-0) def. Orlando D’Ambrosio (7-4) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Giorgio Pietrini (15-4-1) def. Nemanja Milakovic (5-4) via KO at 0:20 of round 1

Andrea Fusi (7-4) def. Walter Pugliesi (4-1) via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Bellator Kickboxing 11: Varga vs. Cangelosi Results:

Gabriel Varga (17-6) def. Shan Cangelosi (34-10-1) via KO at 2:42 of round 1 to retain championship

Raymond Daniels (35-3) def. Zakaria Laaouatni (10-4) via majority decision (29-28 x2, 29-29)

Yuri Bessmertny (42-19-2) def. Karim Ghajji (99-16-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27 x2)

Gabriele Casella (20-2-1) def. Dani Traore (21-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Younes Rahmouni (14-4-1) def. Tiziano Campus (15-5-1) via majority decision (29-28 x2, 28-28)

Christian Zahe (58-24-7) def. Samuel Toscano (28-12-3) at 2:20 of round 1

Bellator Kickboxing 11 Preliminary Card Results:

Sabir Temirkhnov (13-4) def. Matteo Costa (18-7-2) via TKO at 0:39 of round 2

Giacomo Licheri (6-0) def. Filippo Solheid (43-18-8) via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Matteo Di Luca (24-9-2) def. Giacomo D’Aquino (22-3-8) via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)