Misael Lopez Shoots For Charity at Denver Nuggets Game

DENVER (March 13, 2019) – ABF Continental Americas Champion Misael Lopez participated in Noches-Éne-Bé-A, Hispanic Heritage Night with the Denver Nuggets at yesterday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. A good night for the Nuggets as they beat the Timberwolves by 26 points, final score Nuggets 133, Timberwolves 107.

“I enjoyed the game, I enjoyed myself. Nuggets fans gave me an awesome reception.“

Noches-Éne-Bé-A is presented by Western Union and they put together a multitude of specialty events in celebration of Hispanic Heritage. At Tuesday’s game, ABF Continental Champion [Boxing] Lopez participated in the festivities and made an attempt to sink a free-throw. Western Union donates $1,500 to charity with the free-throw attempt.

With the crowd cheering him on, Lopez steps to the free throw line, dribbles a little bit, sets, takes good posture and releases the basketball with a flick of the wrist. Up and on its way, the basketball hits the inside of the rim but comes back out. The ball may not have gone threw the rim but nor was it an air ball or brick shot! The ball was retrieved, signed by Lopez and thrown to the fans by Nuggets mascot Rocky.

Lopez will fight on Saint Patrick’s Day, Sunday, March 17th at the Imperium Event Center, 3051 West 74th Avenue, Westminister, CO and again on Cinco de Mayo, Sunday, May 5th. Both contests will be available on www.IBtv.us.

On-Air talent: Joe Rico and Albert Rosales will handle the Blow-by-Blow commentating, with Alex Ramirez Spitting into the Mic as Ring Announcer and in charge of Music/DJ will be Jason “Bobby” Perez of “That’s Sick” Entertainment. Production Director, Adrian Romero

Call (720) 297-7654 for fight information

Watch video (FaceBook) courtesy of Carmen Beall