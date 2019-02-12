‘Action Jackson’ England links up with Tony Tolj’s Dragon Fire Boxing, returns March 8

(February 11, 2019) – Dragon Fire Boxing are delighted to announce the signing of 21 year old sensation Jackson England.

The Mandurah based Jackson will return to the ring on the Dragon Fire Boxing renowned “Thunderdome” show in Perth on March 8, as he takes on 72 fight veteran Rivo Rengkung, who’s last opponent was World title challenger Luke Jackson.

Photo credit: Jay Gray

The current 21 year old ANBF Champion opened up about signing with Dragon Fire Boxing and his upcoming bout.

‘Action Jackson’ said, “Signing with Dragon Fire Boxing is a dream come true. Tony Tolj and Dragon Fire are the number one management and promotional team in Australia, and I believe this is the team that will take me all the way to being World Champion.”

England continued, “I’ve got a good opponent on March 8 who has just boxed Luke Jackson who recently challenged for the World title. I am out to show that I have all the tools to operate at the highest of levels and I will show that on March 8”

England is based out of Perth’s heralded Onyx Fight Team camp. The two time amateur champion described what effect the link up with the Onyx Team has had on his career. Stablemate “The Timorese Terror” Steve Gago will be on the card also as a tune up to his IBF Silk Roads Tournament Final at the IBF Convention in June in Macao.

England stated, “Training with the Onyx Fight Team with Jay Gray and the rest of the team is the best training I’ve ever had and that will show on March 8 when I put on the best performance of my career.

“I believe the Onyx Fight Team is the strongest setup in Perth at the moment and along with my manager Tony Tolj and Dragon Fire Boxing, I’m confident that my future will see me become World Champion.”

Dragon Fire Boxing head Tony Tolj have his take on his latest acquisition.

Tolj said, “Jackson England really epitomises his nickname, ‘Action’. He’s an all action, entertaining fighter that fight fans will really enjoy watching starting at Thunderdome 29 on March 8 in Perth

“We all believe at Dragon Fire Boxing he has the ability to go all the way to the top and we will give him all the support and opportunities he needs to make him Champion of the World.”