Adrien Broner Reveals The Jailhouse Moment He Dedicated His Life To Boxing In Exclusive Clip From Episode 1 Of All Access: Pacquiao Vs. Broner

Photo: SHOWTIME

WHAT: Adrien Broner reveals that he was sitting in a jail cell awaiting trial when he decided that, if released, he would dedicate his life to boxing. Watch this exclusive clip from the three-part series ALL ACCESS: PACQUIAO VS. BRONER: https://s.sho.com/2C6GL11

Episode 1 of the Emmy Award-winning series premieres this Friday at 10:30 p.m. p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME as Broner prepares to challenge eight-division world champion and future first-ballot Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao on Saturday, January 19, in the biggest fight of Broner’s career.

“What the (expletive) am I gonna do if I get out,” Broner recalled the introspective moment. “I’m going to sell drugs? Nah, I’ll be back in here. I was like, I’m gonna box. I made up my mind that day that if God let me out of here, I’m gonna box.”

“And then a week later I got out and I ran to the gym. And now I’m here fighting Pacquiao. I never thought in a million years I’d be here.”

Episode two of ALL ACCESS: PACQUIAO VS. BRONER will premiere next Friday, January 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The acclaimed SHOWTIME Sports original series will be accompanied by ALL ACCESS DAILY, a series of daily digital features released throughout fight week on the networks’ social media channels. New installments of the digital series will be available each day beginning Wednesday, January 16 on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page.

Pacquiao vs. Broner is promoted by MP Promotions, Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions in association with About Billions Promotions. The event is produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV® from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.