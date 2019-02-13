After Another Dominant Victory, Detroit’s Ja’Rico O’Quinn Ready for the World

(February 12, 2019) – Detroit-based super flyweight Ja’Rico “Great Lakes King” O’Quinn notched yet another impressive victory last Friday night.

Fighting in the co-main event of a show at the Sound Board in Detroit’s Motor City Casino and Hotel, O’Quinn (11-0-1, 8 KOs) scored a TKO 3 (2:38) over battle tested Mexican veteran Alex Rangel (17-9-4, 11 KOs).

The undefeated O’Quinn, one of Detroit’s best bets to be their next world champion, sent the overwhelmed Rangel to the canvas once in round two and then three more times in the third before the merciful stoppage.

O’Quinn and trainer Chad Jaquillard have been working hard and it shows in the clear improvements in every fight.

His promoter, Dmitriy Salita, says that 23-year-old O’Quinn is ready for a step up to the world level.

“Jarico O’Quinn is extremely impressive. With each fight, he is developing into a world-class professional fighter. This is a weight class is scarce for American talent, but Ja’Rico, throughout his amateur career and now as a pro, is showing that he is one of the best in the world. I believe he is the next in line to bring a world title to the city of Detroit.”