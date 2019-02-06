After Biggest win of Career, DeAndre Ware Looks for Bright Future

NEW YORK (February 6, 2019)-This past Friday night, super middleweight DeAndre Ware registered the biggest win of his career when he took a 10-round majority decision over previously undefeated Ronald Ellis in a bout that was the main of a ShoBox: The New Generation card and live on SHOWTIME.

The fight, which took place at The Main Street Armory, saw Ware press the action and get inside of the longer Ellis. Ware was effective inside by working the body and coming up top with good right hands.

The native of Toledo, Ohio, Ware won by scores of 96-94 twice, and 95-95 to raise his mark to 13-1-2 with eight knockouts.

Ware, who was making his 2nd consecutive ShoBox appearance, was able to show his skills after being able to enjoy a full training camp, and now will look for a big opportunity in the super middleweight division.

“I controlled the fight. The whole fight I was landing the harder shots,” said Ware. “I finally had a chance to get in shape and have a full camp, and we were able to show what we really have. I applied the pressure. He was just flicking the jab and it wasn’t doing anything. I see big things in my future, I am with with a great team with Split-T Management.”

“This was another great ShoBox fight between two extremely talented guys. Both deserve much more respect. Deandre once again showed his mettle and character, and outworked his opponent,” said David McWater of Split-T Management.

Ware is a promotional free agent, and has the biggest promoters in the world after his services.

With this win, Ware not only won the biggest fight of his career as he won NABA US, USBO and WBC Continental Americas titles and will be ranked by all four major organizations.