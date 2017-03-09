Ahmed Elbiali Battles Jackson Junior

Jamontay Clark Faces Japan’s Gaku Takahashi

TUNICA, MS (March 8, 2017) – Unbeaten light heavyweight prospect Ahmed Elbiali (14-0, 11 KOs) will take on Brazil’s Jackson Junior (20-7, 18 KOs) while unbeaten welterweight Jamontay Clark (10-0, 6 KOs)meets Japan’s Gaku Takahashi (15-6-1, 7 KOs) in a pair of eight round bouts featured on Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 & BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, March 14.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi and is headlined by rising middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko battling unbeaten Kemahl Russell in a 10-round bout.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, start at $20, and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Fitz Gift Shop, at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.

Additional undercard action will feature Orlando’s Justin Pauldo (9-1, 4 KOs) in lightweight action while prospect Desmond Jarmon (1-0, 1 KO) enters the ring in a four-round lightweight bout.

A native of Cairo, Egypt now residing in Miami, the 26-year-old Elbiali had success in three TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAY appearances over the last two years. Those three contests saw him score a first round knockout of Fabiano Pena and eight-round unanimous decisions over Mariano Hilario and Andrew Hernandez. He takes on the 31-year-old Junior out of Sao Paulo, Brazil who was unbeaten in his first 15 pro fights.

An unbeaten prospect from Cincinnati, the “Quiet Assassin” Clark picked up two victories in 2016 over increasingly quality competition as he stopped Elvin Perez in six rounds and earned a unanimous decision over Edgar Ortega. The 22-year-old last fought in his hometown in 2015 when he recorded a second round TKO of Joe Wilson Jr. He will be opposed by the 29-year-old Takahashi who has fought in the U.S. for his last five bouts. He most recently defeated Kim Poulsen by second round stoppage in September 2016.