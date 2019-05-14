Alantez Fox takes on Nick Brinson

Washington Police Officer Of The Year Tiara Brown Takes on Angel Gladney in co-feature

Washington, DC (May 13, 2019)- Alantez Fox will take on Nick Brinson in an eight-round super middleweight clash in the headlined bout this Saturday night at The Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

The card will be the 2nd pro fight card promoted by Tricky Promotions in association with DCFIGHTNIGHT.

Fox of Upper Marlboro, Maryland has a record of 24-1-1 with 11 knockouts.

The 27 year-old Fox is a nine-year veteran who has wins over Zain Shah (5-1), Patrick Day (9-0-1), Patrick Valenzuela Jr. (17-3), Ronald Montes (17-3), Ronald McNeil (10-2).

Fox lost to two-division and current WBO Middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade. In his last bout, Fox won an eight-round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Elvin Ayala on September 22nd in Bowie, Maryland.

Brinson of Geneva, New York has a record of 19-4-2 with nine knockouts.

The 31 year-old Brinson is an eleven year-pro who has faced quality opposition.

Brinson has wins over Markus Williams (2-0 & 10-2) & Jorge Melendez (26-2-1)

Brinson has won two in a row, and is coming off a 6th round stoppage over Jaime Barboza on June 9th in Verona, New York.

In the 10-round co-feature, Tiara Brown (7-0) of Washington, D.C will take on Angel Gladney (10-14-1, 5 KOs) of South Carolina.

Brown was recently named Washington, D.C. Police Officer of the year.

Brown, who has been a fixture in the beltway area, has built up a great reputation, and is coming off a 4th round stoppage over Dahiana Santana on December 8th in Bowie, Maryland.

Gladney, 31 years-old, is a 10 year-pro who has wins over Kalen Robney (1-0), and her last bout when she won a six round decision over Rolanda Andrews on March 30th in Colombia, South Carolina.

Both Fox and Brown are promoted by DiBella Entertainment.

Gladney has fought for a world title on four occasions.

In an eight-round bout, Patrick Harris (15-0, 8 KOs) takes on Anthony Woods (10-23, 3 KOs) of Nassau, Bahamas in a junior lightweight bout.

In six-round bouts:

Popular crusierweight Sam Crossed (8-0, 5 KOs) of Greenbelt, Maryland takes on Larry Pryor (10-20, 5 KOs) of Frederick, Maryland.

Jordan White (7-1, 6 KOs) of Washington, DC takes on Christian Esquivel (30-17-1, 23 KOs) of Temoya, Mexico in a featherweight contest.

Renaldo Gaines (9-2, 3 KOs) of District Heights, Maryland takes on an opponent to be announced in a junior light fight.

In four-round bouts:

George Harris (2-0, 2 KOs) of Silver Spring, Maryland fights Antwwaun Taylor (4-10, 1 KO) of Cincinnati, OH in a heavyweight fight.

Tauren Venable of Washington, DC will make his pro debut against Jonathan Conde (0-2) of Miami in a junior welterweight fight.

Malik Jackson (2-0, 2 KOs) of Washington, DC will take on an opponent to be named in a junior featherweight contest.

Tickets are priced at $150 for Platinum Ringside, $100 for Gold Floor Seats and $50 for General Admission, and are available beginning TODAY.

1st Responders will receive discounted tickets.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com