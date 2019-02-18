Alex Love Decisions Leesa Daniel in Action Packed Contest

USBL (United States Boxing League) Semi-Pro Action continues to be a powerful measure

WESTMINSTER, CO (February 18, 2019) – ‘Release the Beasts’ promoted by InsideBoxing Promotions and streamed broadcast live on IBtv.us put forth another spectacular event Saturday night.

Leesa Daniel (L) Alex Love (R) Click picture for larger view

Alex Love, Brighton, Colorado fought Leesa Daniel, Austin Texas in a spectacular contest that had the sold out crowd up and on their feet for most of the contest. Non-stop action is what you get when each fighter refuses to take a step back. These are boxers that become contenders and champions. At the end of the contest Love walks out the ring in victory with a unanimous decision with scores of 40-36×2 and 39-37.

Josmar Salgado (L) Tomas Alvidrez (R) Click picture for larger view

In a clash of super welterweights, Josmar Salgado, Brighton, Colorado wins with a unanimous decision over Tomas Alvidrez, Longmont, Colorado. There was not a lot of ‘feeling out’ in this contest as these warriors came out smokin’ hot! In the second round Salgado started to figure out the movement of Alvidrez and starts to land effective power shots. Salgado lands a good shot to the midsection having Alvidrez buckle over with Salgado backing off the referee steps in and gives Alvidrez the count, even though Alvidrez never went down. Salgado wins with scores of 40-35×2 39-36.

Sergio Lopez, Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico takes home a victory by outscoring Chris Arguello, Colorado Spring, Colorado. Scorecards read 39-37×2 38-36, welterweights

Javier Aragon, Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico raises his digits in the win column keeping his undefeated status healthy by stopping Sugar Ray Collins, Kansas City, Missouri in round 1. Contest held in the super middleweight division

United States Boxing League (USBL) Semi-Pro action: Orlando Salgado, Grand Junction, Colorado battled to decision victory over Luis Rodriguez, Denver, Colorado in a welterweight contest. Kevin Pantoja, Longmont, Colorado and Jahaciel Ruiz exchanged blows in a welterweight contest. Pantoja gets his hand raised in victory by decision.

The IBtv ‘Dream Team’ Joe Rico and Albert Rosales, Commentators; Alex Ramirez, Ring Announcer; Adrian Romero, Production Director; Michael V. Ornelas, Photography; Music/DJ by Jason Perez, “That’s Sick!”

Next show will be on St. Patrick’s Day, Sunday, March 17th. Two bouts locked and loaded are Mario “Juaritos” Sierra, Greely, Colorado (Via Juarez Chihuahua) vs Shawn “Bones” Nichol, (Denver, Colorado) in a super bantam contest and Cory Madden, (Denver, Colorado) vs Arlie Rogers, (Denver, Colorado) doing business as super welters. Live on IBtv.us, promoted by InsideBoxing Promotions. #cantmissthis

Alex Ramirez

Aurelio Martinez (L) Alex Ramirez

Kevin Pantoja (L) Jahaciel Ruiz

Orlando Salgado (L) Luis Rodriguez Referee Curtis Thrasher

Alex Ramirez

Jahaciel Ruiz (L) Kevin Pantoja

Albert Rosales (L) Joe Rico

Orlando Salgado (L) Luis Rodriguez

Javier Aragon (L) Sugar Ray Collins

Sergio Lopez (L) Chris Arguello

Alma Garcia (L) Lore Garcia (R) with Alex Love

Lore Garcia

Mike Swaw (L) Adrian Romero

DJ Crew

Shannon Sinn (L) Albert Rosales

(L-R) Shawn Nichol; Donovan Estrella; Sergio Lujan; Alma Garcia; Misael Lopez; Mario Sierra; Brad Jackson

Albert Rosales (L) Joe Rico

Click pictures for larger view