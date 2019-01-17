Alex Love Ready to Showcase Skills

DENVER (January 17, 2019) – If you follow elite amateurs in the U.S. then the name Alex Love will be on the top of the list of your favorites national champion boxers. Love turned professional on September 21, 2019, after a stellar amateur boxing career which included Silver Medalist National Golden Gloves, Bronze Medalist National PALS, Ringside World Champion and USA Boxing National Champion.

Love steps into the ring for the second time as a pro and will face Leesa Daniels from Austin Texas on Saturday, February 16th. Daniels is coming into town with plans of showing Love that the pro game is much different from the amateurs. In Daniels last contest she mixed it up with superstar Ava Knight (15-2-4) for six rounds losing a hard-fought decision.

Love has the attitude and mentality of a champion. She knows what she has done as an amateur and knows what she can do as a professional. Come February 16th. Love plans to showcase her skills to the world and if you’re local in Colorado you need to be there. If you are anywhere else in this world watch the action on IBtv.us by purchasing your virtual ViewVision® ticket for $19.95 #cantmissthis

The card:

Undefeated Ema “Princess” Kozin, Ljubljana, Slovenia will fight for the WBO World Super Middleweight Championship

ABF Super Featherweight Champion Misael Lopez, Denver, Colorado via Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico verus an opponent to be announced.

Former Mexican National Champions turned professional, super middleweight Javier Aragon, Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico vs Ray ‘Sugar’ Collins. Welterweights Sergio Lopez, Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico vs Chris Arguello, Colorado Spring, Colorado.

Kirstie Simmons, Aurora, Colorado vs undefeated Ayanna Vasquez, Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Josmar Salgado, Brighton, Colorado Vs. Thomas Alvidrez, Longmont, Colorado, Super Middleweights

Genesis Wynn, Denver, Colorado Vs. Vlad Dandu, Grand Junction, Colorado, Welterweights

