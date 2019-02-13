Alex Ramirez Takes on Ring Announcer Duties

(February 12, 2019) – This Saturday, February 16th. on ‘Release the Beasts’ boxing event, analyst Alex Ramirez will take on the duties of Ring Announcer. The change was made after Ring Announcer Al Pallone had to excuse himself due to a death in the family.
We at InsideBoxing Promotions, IBtv along with the entire cast are saddened by this unfortunate time for Mr. Pallone and offer our deepest condolences to him and the rest of the family.
Ramirez has stepped into the
Ramirez and Rico are the voices of boxing and can be heard every Sunday from 10-12AM on ‘The Final Word’ at 104.7 FM and 1040 AM radio.
‘Release the Beasts’ boxing event, doors open at
Production and Broadcast Director: Adrian Romero