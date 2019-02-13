Alex Ramirez Takes on Ring Announcer Duties

(February 12, 2019) – This Saturday, February 16th. on ‘Release the Beasts’ boxing event, analyst Alex Ramirez will take on the duties of Ring Announcer. The change was made after Ring Announcer Al Pallone had to excuse himself due to a death in the family.

We at InsideBoxing Promotions, IBtv along with the entire cast are saddened by this unfortunate time for Mr. Pallone and offer our deepest condolences to him and the rest of the family.

Click for larger view

Ramirez has stepped into the position of Ring announcing as Joe Rico will join Albert Rosales in the commentating booth. Rico and Rosales will bring on the excitement as they use their gift of ‘lip service’ in calling the fights blow-by-blow.

Ramirez and Rico are the voices of boxing and can be heard every Sunday from 10-12AM on ‘The Final Word’ at 104.7 FM and 1040 AM radio.

‘Release the Beasts’ boxing event, doors open at 6PM action starts at 7:30. Tickets are $75 VIP table seating, $55 elevated reserved, $50 Ringside and $40 General. Admission or get your virtual ViewVision® ticket at www.IBtv.us and catch the live stream!

Production and Broadcast Director: Adrian Romero