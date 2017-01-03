Alexey Kunchenko vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov To headline M-1 Challenge 75

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (January 2, 2017) – M-1 Global has announced a battle of undefeated fighters to headline M-1 Challenge 75 as M-1 Challenge welterweight champion Alexey Kunchenko takes on top challenger Shavkat Rakhmonov, March 3, in Moscow, Russia.

M-1 Challenge 75 will be streamed live from Moscow in high definition on www.M1Global.TV. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV. Fans may watch all of the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets.

Kunchenko (15-0-0, M-1: 7-0), fighting out of Tyumen, Russia, used his tremendous Muay Thai skills to capture the coveted M-1 Challenge welterweight title belt last April at M-1 Challenge 65, when defending titlist Murad Abdulaev retired during the fourth round.

In a non-title fight, Kunchenko won a 3-round unanimous decision over Eduardo Ramon at M-1 Challenge at M-1 Challenge 70 last September. His first title defense was December 5 at M-1 Challenge 72, in which Kunchenko (pictured below) won a 5-round unanimous decision over Abdulaev in a rematch.

Fighting out of Karaganda, Kazakhstan, Rakhmonov (7-0-0, M-1: 4-0-0) is a former MMA amateur star who captured gold medals at the World Mixed Martial Arts Association (WMMAA) world and Asia Championships. The prodigy has continued his dominance as a professional, consistently displaying his world-class Combat Sambo talent.

Rakhmonov (pictured below) received the M-1 Challenge 59 Submission of the Night on July 3, 2015, as he choked out Michal Wiencek only 49-seconds into the opening round. In his most recent M-1 Challenge fight, Rakhmonov knocked out Marcelo Brito in the first-round last June at M-1 Challenge 67.