American Forces Network To Simulcast Bellator And Uso Present: Salute The Troops

LOS ANGELES (November 26, 2018) – Bellator’s special event honoring the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces has an additional global broadcast partner. American Forces Network will simulcast Bellator and USO Present: Salute the Troops on Friday, December 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT to the approximately 475,000 US Service members, DoD Civilians, and their families deployed around the world in 22 time zones, 168 countries, and aboard nearly 200 ships at sea. The stacked fight card, highlighted by a lightweight title fight between Brent Primus and Michael Chandler, will also air on Paramount Network, as well as MTV2, and will stream LIVE on Bellator’s new global distribution partner, DAZN.

Bellator and the USO will also host a series of events at a number of military bases in Hawaii leading up to the big fight weekend.

Reigning champ Brent Primus puts both his title and undefeated streak on the line in a highly anticipated rematch for the Bellator lightweight title. After upsetting Chandler last year, the Eugene, Ore.-native has since battled injuries that have delayed his return to the cage. Now, he looks to silence the critics and prove that he is the rightful and deserving 155-pound champion. One of the most-decorated fighters in Bellator history, Michael Chandler has plans to reclaim the championship and become a three-time titleholder. “Iron” has defeated a who’s who among the division’s elite, including Benson Henderson, Patricky Pitbull (x2), Goiti Yamauchi and Eddie Alvarez. The former University of Missouri wrestler, who now calls Nashville home, has earned his way back to No. 1-contender status with his sights set on leaving Hawaii with the belt.

In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champ Frank Mir returns to the Bellator cage following his exciting battle with Fedor Emelianenko last spring. With career wins over Roy Nelson, Antonio “Big Nog” Nogueira (x2), Brock Lesnar and Mirko Cro Cop, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt looks for another impressive victory to add to his illustrious career. After shocking the world when he KO’d Sergei Kharitonov, Javy Ayala became an overnight sensation to MMA fans. Known to fans as “Eye Candy,” the heavyweight has also impressively defeated Eric Prindle and Raphael Butler. Fighting out of Porterville, Calif., Ayala returns hoping to yet again shock the world and defeat one of the greatest heavyweights in MMA history.

This unforgettable night will be part of a historic weekend culminating with Bellator Hawaii on Saturday, December 15, airing exclusively on DAZN. This highly-anticipated fight card includes Bellator’s inaugural women’s flyweight champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defending her title against Valerie Letourneau, Lyoto Machida making his Bellator debut against former champ Rafael Carvalho, and Neiman Gracie taking on Ed Ruth in an opening round matchup in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix.

Updated Bellator and USO Present: Salute the Troops Fight Card:

Lightweight World Title Main Event: Brent Primus (8-0) vs. Michael Chandler (18-4)

Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Frank Mir (18-12) vs. Javy Ayala (10-7)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Derek Campos (19-7) vs. Sam Sicilia (15-9)

Women’s Flyweight Main Card Bout: Alejandra Lara (7-2) vs. Juliana Velasquez (7-0)

Updated Preliminary Card:

Welterweight Prelim Bout: Robson Gracie Jr. (Pro Debut) vs Brysen Bolohao (Pro Debut)

Lightweight Prelim Bout: Brandon Pieper (10-11) vs. Chris Avila (5-7)

Featherweight Prelim Bout: Toby Misech (10-6) vs. Edward Thommes (7-2)