Andres The ‘Chilean Crocodile’ Campos adds WBA Fedebol flyweight title to his ever-growing belt collection

Lo Barnechea, Chile (December 23, 2019) – Fast-rising Chilean flyweight sensation once again produced an immaculate performance to become WBA Fedebol flyweight champion.

Current Chilean champion Campos, who has been working alongside Australian standouts Andrew and Jason Moloney, as well as world-rated Billel Dib and Bruno Tarimo, displayed an excellent jab throughout the contest, as he offset his opponent from the outset and proceeded to land solid combinations at will.

Campos showed his excellent amateur pedigree, as he controlled the distance throughout as he cruised to a unanimous decision victory, as he aims to gatecrash the world rankings in the not so distant future.

Five times Chilean national amateur champion Campos opened up about his victory and plans for the future. He said, “Firstly I want to thank God for giving me the strength to emerge victoriously and become WBA Fedebol flyweight champion. It was not an easy fight, Martinez was tough, but I believe I showed that I am a future world champion in the way I boxed as I believe I am going to the top.

“I would like to thank my team in Chile and Australia for getting me the opportunity to fight at home and win a title that will help me progress my career going forward. I am very happy to have such a great team and I believe they will continue to build me the right way and get me to titles.”

Campos continued, as he discussed his time in Australia. “Working with the Moloney’s, Billel Dib and Bruno Tarimo has really made me such a better fighter so I have to thank them for all there help as well as Angelo Hyder for his guidance. They have all made me improve a lot and I believe that we will all be champions in our own right.”

Campos is guided by Australian boxing juggernauts Dragon Fire Boxing headed up by Tony Tolj. Tolj who gave his take on his Chilean prodigy’s progress.

Tolj said, “I’m very happy with the progress of Andres. He’s a top draw fighter and I believe he has a massive future ahead of him. He has a great team around him at home and in Australia, so he has everything he needs to go to the top which I believe is the direction he’s heading.

“Thank you to the WBA for giving him this opportunity and I believe he will rise up the rankings quite quickly and I am fully confident that Andres can follow in the footsteps of the Moloney’s and compete for world titles.”