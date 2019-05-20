Andrew Moloney discusses facing former Brian Viloria

(May 20, 2019) – Andrew Moloney is raring to go on June 15 at Tweets Head’s, Seagulls Stadium as he squares off against tough Mexican Ruben Montoya, who last shared a ring with one of the legends of the lighter weights, Brian Viloria alongside former world champions Pedro Guevara and Paul Butler.

Moloney is coming off one of the best knockouts of 2019, as he demolished the highly rated Chilean Miguez Gonzalez on Gonzalez’ home turf in San Francisco de Mostazal in March of this year in a fight that was a WBA world title eliminator.

Moloney opened up about his latest challenge in Montoya and discussed the reaction to the news of him and brother Jason linking up with world boxing powerhouses Top Rank.

The Australian said, “I am absolutely delighted to be staying active in a division where fighters can have a long amount of time in between fights, I have been lucky that my manager Tony Tolj has kept myself and my brother Andrew very active this year and I couldn’t be more grateful.

“Montoya is a tough kid and he has mixed it with the great Brian Viloria, but I am aiming to better what Viloria, Butler and Guevara did against Montoya and prove that I am the best Super Flyweight in the world at the moment. I have to put on a show on June 15 in order to progress to the eventual goal of becoming a world champion.”

News has emerged that both Andrew and Jason Moloney have linked up with Bob Arum’s legendary Top Rank outfit and the June 15 event at the Seagulls Stadium may be the last time the pair share a bill in Australia. Moloney discussed the realities of fighting all over the world and opened up about signing with Top Rank.

‘The Monster’ said, “I am over the moon to link up with Top Rank and thank you to my manager Tony and the people at Top Rank for having belief in myself that I can get to the very top and be a world champion this year. That is the realistic goal and I believe that Top Rank is the promotional outfit that will make that become a reality.

“This could well be the last time I box in Australia for a long time so I need to go out in style and I am very confident I will put on a show alongside Jason that people will remember for a long time. The future is bright but the present is just as bright.”