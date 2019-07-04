Andrew Moloney discusses potential Kal Yafai showdown, fighting on ESPN and world title ambitions

(July 3, 2019) – Andrew Moloney has been a man of a mission in recent months, having traveled all over the world to fight for the right to mix it for the world title. The Australian has now been listed as the mandatory challenger for the world super flyweight title, currently held by Britain’s Kal Yafai.

Yafai who is Britain’s longest-reigning world champion successfully defended his world title last weekend in Providence, Rhode Island on the undercard of Demetrius Andrade’s world middleweight title defence against Poland’s Maciej Sulecki. ‘The Monster’ gave his assessment on Yafai’s performance last weekend.

The Top Rank promoted super flyweight said, “I wasn’t impressed at all with Yafai’s performance in honesty. I respect him as a champion and as a person, but I am not going to blow smoke and say it was a great performance because it wasn’t. He didn’t look sharp at all against a fighter who was mediocre at best. That kid he was fighting wouldn’t have lasted 6 rounds with me in honesty.

“As I said before I respect Kal but I tell the truth and the truth is that performance is nowhere near good enough to beat me or any of the other champions at super flyweight and it gave me a lot of confidence.”

Moloney recently stopped Tanzanian opposition in the opening round in his last outing on the Boxing Mania show in Tweets Head, Australia which was featured on ESPN worldwide. The undefeated super flyweight opened up about his last outing and what he hopes the future holds for himself and his brother Jason.

The Australian Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist stated, “My last opponent was what it was but thank you to my manager Tony Tolj for his continued hard work and for manoeuvring me into the mandatory position for the world super flyweight title along with my team and supporters as I wouldn’t be in this position without them all.

“It was great to feature on ESPN last time out and get massive exposure all over the world and that is what you need to get to the top. I want to be world champion and I believe if myself and Yafai clash I am going to win and win well.

“There is a massive chance that my brother Jason and I could both be world champions before the year is out and if the fights are made that should be made I am 100% confident that Jason and I will be champions of the world.”