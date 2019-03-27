Andrew Moloney discusses world title eliminator victory

(March 26, 2019) – Andrew Moloney produced a stunning knockout against the tough Chilian Miguel Gonzalez on Gonzelez’ home turf of Santiago, Chile, implementing himself at the top of the World Boxing Association’s world rankings.

In a fight that was toe to toe action from the offset, Moloney, who was controversially down on the scorecards, delivered a crushing left hook to Gonzalez’ chin in the eighth round, sending his South American counterpart to the canvas, in a fashion that prohibited the game Chilean from meeting the referee’s count.

Moloney opened up on his performance and how stoppage victory, “Gonzalez was a good fighter, he was better than I thought in honesty and produced a career-best display and I want to thank his team for giving me the opportunity to come to Chile and fight him, as well as thanking my manager Tony Tolj who had worked tirelessly since AUgust of 2017 to make this fight happen as well as my training team led by Angelo for getting me in top shape for it.

“I thought I was going to stop him to the body going in but the shot that stopped him was the shot we had been working on in the gym and it paid off in great style. After a knockdown was scored against me for slipping, I knew I had to take it out of the judges’ hands so I did and I was delighted with the victory.”

2014 Commonwealth Gold Medalist Moloney now prospectively sits at number 2 in the WBA world rankings, with Kal Yafai and WBA number 1 Norbelto Jiminez possibly potentially clashing on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s IBO, IBF, WBA & WBO title defence at Madison Square Garden against Jarrell Miller.

The 2 weight WBA Oceania belt holder discussed Yafai, Jiminez and his plans for the immediate future, “I think both Yafai and Jiminez are good fighters and when they clash it will be a close fight. I feel Yafai has a bit more class and will win the fight, but it will be a really close fight and I definitely want to fight the winner for the world title.

“If the winner unifies or doesn’t want to fight me I will possibly look to fight in the interim but I will leave that up to the team and I am going to have a few weeks rest and then get back in the gym and continue improving for what big opportunities could be on the horizon.”

The slightly bigger Moloney brother, Jason, fights this Saturday against Cris Paulino at the Seagulls Rugby League Club in Tweets Head, New South Wales for the WBA Oceania Bantamweight title in his first fight since his controversial loss to Emmanuel Rodriguez for the IBF World Bantamweight title.

Andrew gave his take on brother Jason’s chances this coming Saturday evening, “Jason will be looking back to get to winning and I’m fully confident that he will look better than ever against a good fighter in Paulino. He’s been working hard in the gym and he’s had great sparring with the likes of Billel Dib who is also fighting on the card and has been in good form. It’s going to be a good night of boxing and I fully expect explosive performances from Jason and Billel.

“Jason still has a high world ranking, so hopefully we will both be competing for world titles in 2019 and both of us will be world champions and I believe this is a very realistic goal that will come fruition sooner rather than later.”