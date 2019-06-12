Andrew Moloney out to look impressive as he aims for world title shot

TWEETS HEAD, NEW SOUTH WALES (June 11, 2019) – Andrew Moloney has everything to lose this weekend at the Seagulls Stadium, Tweets Head, as he faces former Tanzanian Champion Selemani Bangaiza who has been drafted in as a late replacement to challenge the undefeated Moloney.

’The Monster’ who is coming off a devastating knockout victory against Miguel Gonzalez which gave him a number 2 rating with the WBA, knows that only a punch perfect performance will be acceptable if he wishes to challenge for global honours, and the Super Flyweight sensation opened up about his new challenge on June 15 in Tweets Head.

Moloney said, ”Firstly thank you to my team, my trainer Angelo and my manager Tony Tolj for getting me ready for a great event this Saturday night and making sure I had a game opponent in the opposite corner.

”You can never underestimate a late replacement. Look what has just happened to Anthony Joshua, I am sat at number 2 in the world. I have a lot to lose and I need to be on form to make sure that does not happen.”

Moloney is on the cusp of a world title clash at super flyweight with Kal Yafai currently holding the WBA version of the world title. It was also announced in recent weeks that Andrew and brother Jason had linked up with global promotional powerhouses Top Rank.

Andrew discussed the link up with Top Rank and what effect that has had on his mindset heading into Saturday nights clash at the Seagulls Stadium.

Moloney stated, ”My mindset is always business first. I prepare like a professional and I intend on putting on an explosive display on Saturday night and show why I believe I’m the best 115 pounder in the world.

”It’s a dream to be signed to Top Rank, and it reiterates why I have to be on fire this weekend. This could be my last fight in Australia for a long time and if it is I want to make sure it’s a performance people remember.

The Australian continued, opening up on his plans post-Saturday night, ”I’m not looking past Saturday night but as people know I’m on the verge of becoming mandatory for Kal Yafai and that’s the fight I want, if not another world champion. I just want to be a world champion and I believe I will become one in 2019.”