Andrew Moloney v Luis Concepcion Set For September 8

(July 17, 2018) – WBA #5, IBF #3, WBC #4, WBO #9 Australian Boxing sensation Andrew “The Monster” Moloney 17 – 0 returns to the ring for his 3rd fight of 2018.

The 2017 Australian prospect of the year will be defending his coveted World Boxing Association Oceania Super Flyweight Championship against WBA #7, WBC #14 Luis “El Nica” Concepcion 37-6 on the 8th of September. This will be the grand opening event of the new Bendigo Stadium in Bendigo, Victoria Australia.

Concepcion a former 2 weight division WBA World Champion himself, a national icon in Panama this will be Moloneys biggest challenge yet. This will mark Moloneys 9th WBA Oceania fight in the Bantam & Super Fly divisions.

The man known as “The Monster” has been gunning for the WBA World Super Flyweight Championship opportunity against Kal Yafai for over year. All the top rated fighters refused to take on Moloney. Concepcion has stepped up to the plate and will come to Australia. The winner will be right in the mix for the World Title opportunity.

Concepcion is no stranger to travelling as he previously beat Japanese Icon Kohei Kono for the WBA World Super Flyweight Title in Japan and David Sanchez in Mexico.

Moloney has great respect for the former World Champion, “Concepcion is an extremely tough and very experienced boxer, he always comes to fight and puts a lot of pressure on his opponents. I know that I will have to be in great condition for this fight.

I am very familiar with how Concepcion fights, I have watched him many times over the years as he has always been one of the top guys in the Super Flyweight division.

My dream is to become World Champion. Every day I am doing absolutely everything I can to achieve this dream.

Concepcion was the last man to hold the WBA Super Flyweight Title before the current champion Kal Yafai. I want to show everyone what level I am at by beating Concepcion and then we will set our sights on Yafai next” States Moloney

The event will also feature son of a legend, Tim Tszyu. As well as Aussie prospects, “Golden Greek” Adam Kaoulas, Che St John and more.

Twin Brother Jason “The Smooth” Moloney face Puerto Rican IBF World Bantamweight Champion Emmanuel Rodriguez in the Quarter final of the World Super Series, date to be determined.