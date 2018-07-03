Andrey Fedosov returns with 1st round knockout

PHILADELPHIA, PENN / CHICAGO, ILL. (July 2, 2018)–Heavyweight contender and Boxcino Heavyweight champion, Andrey Fedosov (30-3, 25 KOs) returned to the ring with a 1st round stoppage over Francisco Mireles in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fedosov of Russia, made quick work of Mireles and will be back in the ring later this month.

“It was great to have Andrey back in the ring,” said Artie Pelullo, President of Banner Promotions, who along with Hitz Boxing, promote the 32 year-old Fedosov.

“The heavyweight division is hot now with a lot of great opportunities, and with another win or two, we can see Andrey in a big fight.”

“I am happy that Andrey is back in the ring, and in a short time, he will be back in contention to compete for the heavyweight championship of the world,” said Bobby Hitz, President of Hitz Boxing.