Andrzej Fonfara back in the gym training with Virgil Hunter

BAY AREA, CA (March 29, 2017) – WBC #7 light-heavyweight contender, Andrzej Fonfara (29-4, 17 KOs), is back in the Bay Area, CA, training with Virgil Hunter. After scoring a technical knockout in his last fight against former world champion, Chad Dawson (34-5, 19 KOs), Fonfara is ready for the next challenge as he looks to get back into a world title fight.

“I took a few weeks off to rest my body, but now I’m ready to get back in the gym training with Virgil Hunter,” said Fonfara. “I’m making the proper sacrifices, coming to California with no fight date, because I know in this sport your name can be called at any time.”

With a possible date looming, Fonfara feels he’s back on track to fight all top contenders in the light-heavyweight division.

“I’m in a great position being ranked in number seven by the WBC.” Fonfara continued. “I just want to stay sharp and be ready for any fight that might come my way. Training with Virgil now is only going to make me a better fighter. I’ll be ready for anyone that my team puts in front of me.”