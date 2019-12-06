Andy Ruiz Vs Anthony Joshua Official weights

Andy Ruiz = 283 lbs. – Anthony Joshua = 237 lbs.

Both Andy Ruiz and Joshua looked to be ready for their second encounter in the ring. Champion Ruiz set the digits at 283.7 pounds while Joshua recorded digits at 237.7.

Ruiz officially weighed in the heaviest since his first two professional fights in 2009. Joshua trimmed down 10 pounds from the first encounter against Ruiz. However, one would have to ‘Guess’ at what Ruiz’ official weight really is as he elected to weigh in fully clothed wearing a Mexican Sombrero