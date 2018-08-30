Anthony Mercado takes on Victor Vazquez

Bethlehem, PA (August 27, 2018) – Super Lightweight’s Anthony Mercado and Victor Vazquez will headline a big night of boxing on Tuesday, September 25th at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center.

The nine-bout card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Mercado of Arecibo, Puerto Rico has a record of 11-4 with nine knockouts.

The 24 year-old is a six-year professional, who won his first 10 bouts. Mercado holds a 3rd round stoppage over previously undefeated Tyrone Crawley, Jr. (7-0) on March 2nd. In his last bout, Mercado dropped an eight-round unanimous decision to undefeated Mykal Fox on May 11th in Philadelphia.

Vazquez of Yonkers, New York has a record of 10-4 with three knockouts.

The 22 year-old Vazquez is a four-year professional, and has built a reputation as being an upset specialist.

Vazquez has wins over Bievenido Diaz (2-0), Jerome Conquest (6-1), Ricardo Garcia (14-0) and David Gonzales (8-2-2). In his last bout, Vazquez was stopped by Josue Vargas on April 21st in Brooklyn.

In a 10-round co-feature, undefeated featherweight Stephen Fulton will see action against an opponent.

Fulton of Philadelphia has a record 13-0 with six knockouts.

The 24 year-old Fulton has showed a willingness to take on all comers as evidenced by wins by his wins over Sam Rodriguez (3-0), Joshua Greer , Jr. (3-0-1), Adalberto Zorilla (6-0), Luis Rosario (8-0-1), Adam Lopez (8-0), & and his bout when he took out Jesus Ahumada on June 16th in Frisco, Texas.

In six-rounds bouts:

Joe Hanks (22-2, 14 KOs) of Newark, NJ battles Terrance Marbra (9-6, 7 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, FL in heavyweight bout.

Erik Spring (10-2-2, 1 KO) of Reading, PA battles James Robinson (5-11-5, 1 KO) of York, PA in a super welterweight bout.

Colby Madison (6-0-2, 4 KOs) of Owings Mills, MD takes on Nicoy Clark (2-1) of Jersey City, NJ in a heavyweight bout.

Kenny Robles (3-1, 1 KO) of Staten Island, NY fights Lennard Davis (3-1-3, 2 KOs) of Oakland, CA in a junior welterweight bout.

Michael Coffie (3-0, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY takes on Curtis Head (4-2, 3 KOs) of Southfield, MI in a heavyweight attraction.

In four-round bouts:

Martino Jules (4-0) of Allentown, PA battles Bryann Perez (2-11-1, 1 KO) of Carolina, PR in a featherweight contest.

Paul Koon (3-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia, PA fights Langston Campbell (1-0-1) of Cincinnati, OH in a heavyweight fight.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $50, $75 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.