Anthony Young Headlines

Atlantic City, New Jersey (November 2, 2017)–Local favorite Anthony “Juice” Young will headline a special night of action dubbed “Boardwalk Brawls 2” on Saturday, December 16th at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The show is promoted by Mis Downing Promotions.

Young of Atlantic City has a record of 18-2 with six knockouts, and is riding a seven fight winning streak.

The 29 year-old Young is a six-year veteran who has garnered wins over Jose Javier Calderon (4-1), and is coming off a six-round unanimous decision over 56-fight veteran Carlos Winston Velasquez on August 19th at The Claridge.

This will be Young’s 4th consecutive start at The Claridge and 12th overall fight in his hometown of Atlantic City.

Young’s opponent in the scheduled ten-round bout will be announced shortly.

Appearing the eight-round heavyweight co-feature will be Heavyweight Chazz Witherspoon.

Witherspoon of Paulsboro, New Jersey has a record of 36-3 with 28 knockouts.

The 36 year-old Witherspoon is a 13-year-professional has fought some of the top fighters in the Heavyweight division.

He has wins over Yul Witherspoon (1-0), Michael Alexander (11-0), Talmidge Griffis (24-6-3), Jonathan Haggler (18-1), Adam Richards (21-1), Ty Cobb (14-2), Nick Guivas (11-2-2) and Michael Marrone (21-5).

Witherspoon has stopped his last six foes, and is coming off a 4th round stoppage over Carlos Sandoval on October 1, 2016 in Trenton, New Jersey.

Witherspoon’s opponent will be announced shortly.

An all-star lineup makes up an exciting undercard.

In eight-round bouts:

Former world Super Bantamweight champion Alicia Ashley (24-11-1, 4 KOs) of Jamaica will fight Kristie Simmons (8-3, 2 KOs) of Denver, Colorado.

In six-round bouts:

Gabriel Pham (9-1, 4 KOs) of Atlantic City will take on an opponent to be named in a super middleweight bout.

Prince Badi Ajamu (28-3-1, 15 KOs) of Camden, NJ will take on an opponent to be named in a cruiserweight fight.

Former U.S. Olympian Terrance Cauthen (36-8, 9 KOs) of Trenton, NJ will take on an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Vidal Rivera (7-0, 4 KOs) of Camden, NJ will take on an opponent to be named in a featherweight bout.

Mike Hilton (7-0, 6 KOs) of Trenton, NJ will take on an opponent to be named in a cruiserweight bout.

Shadd Gamhour (5-0, 4 KOs) of Pensacola, FL will take on an opponent to be named in a middleweight tussle.

Ikram Kerwat (8-1, 5 KOs) of Beja, Tunisia will take on an opponent to be named in a lightweight scrap.

Tickets are priced at $150, $120, $85 & $60 and can be purchased at The Claridge Hotel or by calling 609-712-3854 or email mreglus12@aol.com