Anthony Young Ready For Breakout Performance Against Sadam Ali

Atlantic City, NJ (April 29, 2019) – This Saturday night at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, welterweight, Anthony “Juice” Young will finally get the chance on the world stage to prove he is among the top fighters in the division when he takes on Sadam Ali (27-2, 14 KO’s) on the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez – Daniel Jacobs middleweight unification card live on DAZN.

Young of Atlantic City has been a professional for eight-years as he has compiled a respectable mark of 20-2 with seven knockouts, but Saturday will be his first fight on the world stage and outside of the East Coast when he takes on the the 2008 Olympian and former super welterweight champion.

“Training camp has been good. I just fought om March 23rd ( A 6th round stoppage over Juan Rodriguez Jr), so I just took a couple days off and went right back in the gym. I have had a solid six-week camp for this fight,” said Young.

Young feels that he has been overlooked as this is the 1st major opponent that he has faced in his career.

“All that I have ever wanted was an opportunity. This was presented to us, and we jumped on it. I have fought the bulk of my career at home in Atlantic City. I feel there is more pressure in that. I won’t feel any pressure on Saturday. I just know that after Saturday, the whole boxing world will know who I am.”

A win over the well-known Ali is just what Young has been clamoring for, and the 31 year-old popular Jersey Shore based fighter has had his eye on Ali for a long time.

“I have been following Ali for a long time. My goal was to make the Olympic team, and he got on the team in 2008. He’s a great fighter. He is an Olympian, who defeated a legend in Miguel Cotto to become a world champion. I think he was over-matched in terms of size when they put him in with Munguia. He is a world class fighter, but so am I. Saturday, the world will see that. A win will put me on the world stage, and will show that I am a player in the welterweight division. I want to fight everybody. I just want to thank everyone on my team, and I am dedicating this fight to Leavander Johnson and his father Bill. Leavander was the last Atlantic City fighter to get to this stage and Saturday, I will do everyone proud.”

Long-time manager Rich Masini of Masini Boxing Management has carefully but aggressively moved his welterweight prospect, young for eight- years . “I believe Anthony is more then ready for this fight, and will be victorious. Every fighter dreams of the getting the opportunity to change their lives and career. We have a great team with trainer’s Raul “Chino” Rivas, Reggie Lloyd, Rashiem Jefferson and cutman Nick Rosario. Also Anthony’s dad who has helped me navigate his career. His team has always been a pleasure to work with and his father Teany is a big part of our team. His family is also a big part of our team, and they are great people. They will have a strong showing to support him in Vegas,” says Masini