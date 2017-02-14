Anthony Young takes on Rogelio Casarez

Atlantic City, NJ (February 14, 2017)–Anthony “Juice” Young will take on Rogelio Casarez in a welterweight bout scheduled for 8-rounds that will headline a big night of boxing on Saturday, March 11th at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

This will be the 7th card promoted at the Claridge by Rising Promotions.

Young of Atlantic City has a record of 15-2 with six knockouts.

The 29 year-old Young turned professional in 2011, and won his first ten bouts, which was highlighted by a win over Jose Javier Calderon (4-1-1).

After suffering his 1st loss, Young has won five of his last six, including four straight. In his last bout, Young won a six-round unanimous decision over James Robinson on January 20th in Atlantic City.

This will be Young’s 9th appearance in Atlantic City.

“I don’t know too much about my opponent, but I will be ready for him. I do know that he has a good record and is moving up in weight,”said Young. “It’s always good to fight at home in Atlantic City. I get to sleep in my bed, and get to fight in front of my hometown fans.”

Casarez of Batesville, Arkansas has a record of 13-5 with 5 knockouts.

The 26 year-old is a five year-professional. On July 9, 2016, Casarez traveled all the way to Chengdu, China, and won a 12-round unanimous decision and upset the previously undefeated Ronnakit Boontree (8-0) to capture the NABF Junior Lightweight title.

On October 29, he defended that title with 12-round unanimous decision over Blake Franklin in Batesville, Arkansas.

“I watched some tape of Young, and he is fast and moves well,” said Casarez. “I know that I am stronger, and will bring pressure to him. I feel confident after the win in China. That fight gave me good experience and it taught me that I just need to be in 100% condition to win fights, and it really does not matter where I fight.”

In the 6-round co-feature, Gabriel Pham (7-1, 3 KO’s) of Atlantic City will take on Edgar Perez (7-19, 3 KO’s) of Chicago in a super middleweight bout.

Also in 6-round bouts:

Yurik Mamedov (4-0, 2 KO’s) of Brooklyn, NY will fight Rafael Montalvo (3-5, 3 KO’s) of St. Clair, PA in a welterweight bout.

John Magda (11-1, 7 KO’s) of Rutherford, NJ will take on Wesley Maldonado (8-2, 7 KO’s) of Arecibo, Puerto Rico in a light heavyweight bout.

Dan Pasciolla (8-2) of Brick, NJ will take on LeMarcus Tucker (4-1, 2 KO’s) of Forrest City, Arkansas in a heavyweight bout.

In 4-round bouts:

Brendon Barrett (4-0-2, 4 KO’s) of Little Egg Harbor, NJ will take on Brian Donahue (3-13-3) in a heavyweight bout.

LeRoy Davila (5-0, 3 KO’s) of New Brunswick, NJ will take on an opponent to be named in a bantamweight bout.

Adrian Wilson (0-3) of Atlantic City will take on Harry Tyrone Paige (0-3) of Little Rock Arkansas in a welterweight affair.

Tomas Romain (1-1) of New York, New York will fight Sidell Blocker (1-6-1) of Pleasantville, NJ in a lightweight fight.

There will be several amateur bouts that will precede the professional bouts beginning at 6 PM ET.

Tickets for this great evening of boxing are $150, $80 and $55 and can be purchased at www.RSPboxing.com