Antoine Douglas returns with a 5th round stoppage over Pablo Munguia

Nutley, NJ (March 14, 2017) – World ranked middleweight Antoine Douglas returned to action after a year layoff by stopping Pablo Munguia in the 5th round in a scheduled six-round bout in Charenton, Louisiana.

Douglas of Washington, D.C. was making his first start since March 5, 2016 got back in the win column.

The 24 year-old raised his mark to 20-1-1 with 14 knockouts, and is ranked number-12 by the WBC,

Douglas is promoted by GH3 Promotions.

“This was a good way to comeback for Antoine,” said GH3 Promotions promoter Vito Mielnicki.

“We wanted to bring him back in March. Antoine has been fighting regularly since he was 11 years-old, so the layoff was needed and good. We moved him fast as he fought 21 times in 4 years. It was the first time that he was able to take a step back. Despite what happened in his fight with Khurtzsidze, we still believe is a future world champion. The fight with Khurtsidze was a learning experience for all of us, from he fighter to the trainers to me the promoter. This whole thing should be about Antoine Douglas and no one else. He is still just 24 years old and his best boxing is ahead of him. We will have him in a few more of these learning fights, and then look for him to be back knocking on a big fight by August.”

“We have a good team around him with his trainers Dennis Porter, Kevin Smalls and Kay Koroma. We just added Joseph Karoma as the strength and conditioning coach.”

“I want to thank Greg Cohen for help getting us on the card in Louisiana.”

Douglas will be back in on action on March 27th, in the Dominican Republic, when he takes on Eduardo Mercedes (32-16, 27 KO’s) for the WBC Fecarbox title.