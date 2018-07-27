Antonio Vargas takes on Aaron Echeveste Lopez

NEW YORK (JULY 26, 2018)–This Saturday, 2016 U.S. Olympian and undefeated bantamweight Antonio Vargas is in action this Saturday night when he takes on Aaron Echeveste Lopez (5-2, 3 KOs) in a six-round bout at The Kissimmee Civic Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

The 21 year-old Vargas has a record of 6-0 with three knockouts, and is coming off a six-round unanimous decision over Luis Fernando Saavedra on February 23rd in Kissimmee.

Vargas of Kissimmee by way of Houston, has a win over undefeated Jonathan Garza (6-0) on his resume.

The Vargas – Lopez fight will be streamed live on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 PM ET.

“I trained hard for this fight, and I feel strong physically and mentally. This is one of the biggest fight cards that I have fought on. I look to be on many more this year. I’m excited for this fight and look to put on a great performance,” said Vargas.

“Coming out of the Olympics, I felt Antonio was one of the best talent’s coming out of the 2016 class. He has tremendous power and speed that will dazzle the boxing world, and we look forward to seeing that on display on Saturday night,” said David McWater, CEO of Split-T Management.

Vargas is Promoted By Top Rank.