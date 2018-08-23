Antowyan AIkens battles DeCarlo Perez

Atlantic City, NJ (August 22, 2018) – Glen Tapia has suffered a shoulder injury in training, thus elevating an “All-Atlantic City Battle” between super middleweight’s Antowyan Aikens and DeCarlo Perez to the eight-round main event on Saturday, September 8th at The Bourbon Room in The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City.

The fight, which will be for the New Jersey State Super Middleweight title, will headline a card “Boardwalk Boxing: Round 3”, promoted by Rising Star Promotions

Aikens of Atlantic City has a record of 13-4-1 with one knockout. The 29 year-old Aikens won his first ten bouts. He has significant victories over undefeated Sherman Arits (2-0) & Amir Shabazz (4-0).

Aikens is riding a two-fight winning streak, as in his last bout he won a six-round unanimous decision over Rich Gringas on May 11th in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

This will be the eighth appearance in Atlantic City for Aikens.

“This fight to me is one of those fights that you dream about but never expect it to happen,” said Aikens. “This fight will be one to talk about for many years to come and I’m looking forward to putting on a great show in my hometown in front of my family and friends. Words cannot express how happy and excited I am. I can’t wait to put on a great performance that night. I got a great team around me. I’m focused on the task at hand; I’m ready for anything they have to offer.”

“I’m ready for whatever comes September 8. My jab and superior boxing skills will lead me to what I’m killing myself in the gym for and that’s the NJ State Championship. I will not be denied that night. You will get the best iceman you ever seen and that’s a fact. I’m bringing all action that night, first fight at home in 3 years. I can’t do nothing but bring my A game. It’s been a long wait but its here and its now, I’m war ready”

Perez has a record of 16-6-1 with six knockouts.

The 27 year-old Perez is an eight-year professional.

Perez has quality wins over Shamone Alvarez (21-5), Dante Moore (8-0-2), Jamar Freeman (9-1-2), Marcus Willis (13-3-2), Tyrone Brunson (22-2-1), Jesse Nicklow (24-5-3), Juan Ubaldo Cabrerra (23-0) & Lanell Bellows (16-1-1).

In his last bout, Perez was stopped by former two-time world title challenger Ronald Gavril on April 29, 2017 Las Vegas.

“My thoughts on the fight are just as any other fight. I have to go in, apply my skills and allow the game plan to unfold, plain and simple. Now if someone would ask what the game plan is, it’s simple and that is to win by all means.,” said Perez. “To me it’s another fight where someone is trying to take the roof over my family’s head away, trying to take food out there mouths and I have to make sure that they can’t. The fact that its for a title puts me in a place where my work ethic is just multiplied by a million and more. I am excited to be fighting in my hometown and can’t wait to put on a great show.”

“I am hungry. I think a lot of people see that I haven’t been active and think they can take advantage of it. Well that’s a bad idea because I’m always training and always preparing myself. You know what they say, ‘stay ready so you don’t have to get ready’ that’s what I do. I think a lot of people would agree and say I’m a very formidable opponent on short notice and now basically given me 10 weeks to prepare for someone, so I’m excited and looking forward to bringing my best.”

This will be the 9th fight in Atlantic City for Perez.

In the eight-round co-feature Greg Jackson will take on Julius Dyis in an eight-round battle for the WBF Welterweight Championship.

Jackson of Philadelphia has a deceiving record of 8-7-1 with two knockouts.

Jackson has faced five undefeated opponents, and has defeated Saud Clark (2-0) & Gledwin Ortiz (3-0). Jackson is coming off a six-round majority decision defeat to Vernon Brown on June 30th in Phoenix.

Dyis of Clarksdale, Mississippi has a record of 9-1 with four knockouts.

The 30 year-old Dyis is a four-year professional.

He has wins over two undefeated opponent when he defeated Oscar Valdez (1-0), and in his last bout when he won a six-round unanimous decision over Samuel Ellsworth (3-0-1) on June 24, 2017 in Tunica, Mississippi.

In six-round bouts:

Joel De La Paz (7-1, 4 KOs) of Atlantic City, NJ will take on Tahlik Taylor (3-11, 1 KO) of Greensboro, NC in a light heavyweight contest.

John Bauza (10-0, 5 KOs) of North Bergen, NJ will face an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Omar Salem (3-0) of Brooklyn, NY will fight Mike Anderson (0-2) of Philadelphia in a middleweight bout.

Michael Williams, Jr. (5-0, 5 KOs) of Fayetville, North Carolina takes on an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight bout.

Nahir Albright (3-1,1 Ko) of Philadelphia tangles with Glenford Nickey (4-1, 1 KO) of Brooklyn in a lightweight bout.

Isaiah Hart of Atlantic City makes his pro debut against Dillion Kasprzak (0-1) of Philadelphia in a middleweight bout.

Marcos Lugo (0-1) of Vineland, NJ will box against Jahmal Dyer (4-1) of Baltimore, in a lightweight contest.

Steve Moore (1-4, 1 KO) of Orange, NJ takes on Kashon Hutchinson (3-5, 1 KO) of Reading, PA in a welterweight affair.

Ryan Wilczak (6-0, 3 KOs) of Scranton, PA. will take on an opponent to be named in a junior middleweight bout.