Anvar Yunusov Ready For Carlos Colon

Philadelphia, PA (March 22, 2019) -Three-Time Olympian, Anvar Yunusov (6-0, 3 KOs) is is looking to go big game hunting as he prepares for his main event battle with Puerto Rico’s Carlos Colon (5-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round bout that will take place next Friday night at SugarHouse Casino.

Yunusov, who has been training at Philly’s Next Champ

“My training has been good. I have been sparring with (IBF Super Featherweight World Champion) Tevin Farmer. It was good and tough sparring. I feel that has been getting me stronger and stronger,” said Yunusov.

When it comes to Colon, Yunusov does not know much, but that doesn’t seem to faze the 32 year-old, who represented Tajikistan in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

“I just know he is from Puerto Rico. It has been tough to find information on him, but I know he has not fought in America.”

After fighting four times in 2018, Yunusov will be making his 2019 debut, and he feels that despite just having six fights, he is close to major fights due to his extensive amateur career.

“I feel everything has gone well. I have a great promoter in Marshall Kauffman and King’s Promotions. He is the best promoter around, and he has kept me busy.”

“This will be a great fight, and I will excite the fans. I love to fight, and am always in good shape. My goal is to fight Leo Santa Cruz for the world title.”

On the stacked undercard, Erik Spring (11-2-2, 1 KO) of Reading, PA will fight Terrance Williams (5-2-1, 1 KO) of York, PA in a eight-round super welterweight bout.

Also in eight-round bouts:

Raeese Aleem (13-0, 7 KOs) of Las Vegas fights Ramiro Robles (15-8-2, 9 KOs) of Queretaro, Mexico in a super bantamweight bout.

Brandon Robinson (11-2, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA fights Lawrence Blakey (5-12-2, 2 KOs) of Pennsylvania in a super middleweight bout.

Anthony Mercardo (12-4, 10 KOs) of Arecibo, Puerto Rico battles Andres Navarro (11-7-1, 7 KOs) of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico in a junior welterweight clash.

In six-round bouts:

Mark Dawson (5-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on Jordn Morales (3-6, 2 KO’s) of Sunbury, PA in a welterweight bout.

Michael Coffie (5-0, 4 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY takes on Eduardo Vitela (3-3, 2 KOs) of Durango, Mexico in a heavyweight tussle.

Colby Madison (7-0-2, 4 KOs) of Owings Mills, MD fights Emilio Salas (5-2-1, 3 KOs) of Yonkers, NY in a Heavyweight match.

Javier Oquendo (3-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia boxes Weusi Johnson (3-10) of Wilmington, DE in a super featherweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Jordan Demko of Reading, PA will make his pro debut against fellow debuter LaQuan Evans of Philadelphia in a middleweight battle.

Ryan Humberger of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against fellow 1st-timer Brent Oren of Harrisburg, PA in a middleweight fight.

Tickets are on sale for $100, $75, $50, and can be purchased at SugarHousecasino.com