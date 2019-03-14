Anvar Yunusov takes on Carlos Colon

Philadelphia, PA (March 12, 2019) -Three-Time Olympian, Anvar Yunusov headlines an 11-bout card when he takes on Carlos Colon in an eight-round junior lightweight bout on Friday, March 29th at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia.

The big night of action is promoted by King’s Promotions in association Titans Boxing Promotions.

Yunosuv, who represented Tajikistan in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics, now resides in Philadelphia, and has record of 6-0 with three knockouts.

The 32 year-old Yunusov will be making his 2019 debut. He is coming off a 7th round stoppage over Jose Salinas on November 16th in Bethlehem, Pa.

Colon of Lares, Puerto Rico has a record of 5-1 with three knockouts.

The four-year professional has a win over Abiel Alamo (4-0). Colon is coming off his 1st professional blemish, when he lost a decision Luis Saul Rosario on January 19th.

On the stacked undercard, Erik Spring (11-2-2, 1 KO) of Reading, PA will fight Terrance Williams (5-2-1, 1 KO) of York, PA in a eight-round super welterweight bout.

Also in eight-round bouts:

Raeese Aleem (13-0, 7 KOs) of Las Vegas fights Ramiro Robles (15-8-2, 9 KOs) of Queretaro, Mexico in a super bantamweight bout.

Brandon Robinson (11-2, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA fights Troy Artis (5-9-1) of Bronx, NY in a super middleweight bout.

Anthony Mercardo (12-4, 10 KOs) of Arecibo, Puerto Rico battles Andres Navarro (11-7-1, 7 KOs) of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico in a junior welterweight clash.

In six-round bouts:

Mark Dawson (5-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on Jonathan Figueroa (2-2, 1 KO) of Hartford, CT in a welterweight bout.

Michael Coffie (5-0, 4 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY takes on Juan Goode (8-8, 6 KOs) of Taylor, MI in a heavyweight tussle.

Colby Madison (7-0-2, 4 KOs) of Owings Mills, MD fights Marquis Valentine (5-5, 2 KOs) of Toledo OH in a Heavyweight match.

Javier Oquendo (3-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia boxes Weusi Johnson (3-10) of Wilmington, DE in a super featherweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Jordan Demko of Reading, PA will make his pro debut against fellow debuter LaQuan Evans of Philadelphia in a middleweight battle.

Ryan Humberger of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against an opponent to be names in a middleweight fight.

Tickets are on sale for $100, $75, $50, and can be purchased at SugarHousecasino.com