Ardreal Holmes, Raquel Miller and Carlos Dixon in action this weekend

NEW YORK (May 16, 2019) –Three members of the Split-T Management stable will be in action across the United States this weekend.

Undefeated super welterweight Ardreal Holmes takes on Lanardo Tyner in Dearborn, Michigan on Saturday; undefeated middleweight Raquel “Pretty Beast” Miller battles veteran Erin Toughill on Saturday night in Hawaiian Gardens, California; ; Also on Saturday, super featherweight Carlos Dixon will be in action against Jeno Tonte.

Holmes of Flint, Michigan has a record of 8-0 with four knockouts The 24 year-old Holmes.was the number-one welterweight in the US, had an outstanding amateur career that culminated in reaching the finals of the Olympic trials.

Holmes competed in over 80 amateur fights and won several major tournaments including the 2015 USA National Elite Championship.

Holmes also competed in several major international tournaments. In March 2016, he competed in the World Series of Boxing and scored a sensational knockout over Cyrus Patterson of Great Britain.

In Tyner, he has facing his most experienced foe who has wins over Gilbert Venegas (9-2-2), Antwone Smith (18-1-1), former world champion Vivian Harris (29-6-1), former world title challenger Charles Hatley (17-0-1), Tyrese Hendrix (21-3-1), Luis Eduardo Florez (22-5-2) and Cortez Chambliss (4-0).

Miller of San Francisco has a record of 8-0 with three knockouts, will be looking to continue her winning ways against the battle tested Toughill (7-4-1). Toughill has battles Maricela Cornejo and Laila Ali.

Dixon, 22 years of Louisville has a record of 7-1 with five knockouts, takes on Tonte of Keckskmet, Hungary in an eight-round bout.

Tonte has a record of 9-7 with eight knockouts. Tonte will be making his 6th fight on American soil, and Dixon will be looking to solidify himself as a prospect in the 122-pound division.

Miller and Holmes are promoted by DiBella Entertainment.