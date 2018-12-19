Armin Mrkanovic Stops Antwaun Taylor

Queens, New York (December 19, 2018)–Armin “The Bosnian Prince” Mrkanovic Scored a 5th round stoppage over Antwaun Taylor in round five of his scheduled six-round criuiserweight bout this past Saturday night at Tysons Playground in Vienna, Virginia.

Mrkanovic (9-3, 4 KO) who resides in New York, registered four knockdowns, with the 3rd knockdown knocking Taylor through the ropes. Ringside doctors and commission members helped Taylor back into the ring, only to see Taylor get knocked down again, and the fight was stopped at 2:59.

Mrkanovic, won his 2nd consecutive fight, and now is in line to take on UBF European champion Edin Puhalo. That fight could materialize in Mrkanovic’s native country of Bosnia.

“I am looking to get back in there in January,” said Mrkanovic. “I want to fight these title holders, I have requested several times for a rematch with Josh “The Princess” Himes, but I am past that, so I am on to bigger and better opportunities.