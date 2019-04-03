Armin Mrkanovic Wins WBA Fedecaribe Cruiserweight Title Stoppage over Wilmer Mejia

New York, NY (April 3, 2019) – This past Saturday night in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, popular New York fighter, “The Bosnian Prince” Armin Mrkanovic scored the biggest win of his career as he stopped Dominican native Wilmer Mejia in the 4th round of their cruiserweight bout to capture the WBA Fedecaribe title.

Mrkanovic dominated the action by landing power punches throughout the contest. Armin was able to control the action in Mejia’s back yard. Mejia claimed that he broke his hand, and never answered the bell to start round four.

With the win Mrkanovic raises his mark to 10-3 with five knockouts, and will now look to defend his title in a bigger fight in the United States.

“This is a great win for me. I am so pleased to be able to go into Mejia’s backyard and come out with the victory. I am ready for a big fight now, and there are several guys that I would love to face. I am going to go back to New York and make the best decision with my team. I look forward to what is ahead for me,” said Mrkanovic.