Arnold Khegai Returns This Saturday in Russia

(March 25, 2019) – WBA #13 featherweight, WBO #7 and IBF #8 junior featherweight Arnold “Arni” Khegai will return to action on Saturday, March 30 at the Ice Palace in Vladimir, Russia.

The undefeated ethnic Korean, Ukrainian-born slugger (14-0-1, 9 KOs) will face Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania’s Haidari “Blue Fire” Mchanjo (10-5-4, 4 KOs) in a 10-round junior featherweight showdown.

27-year-old Khegai, whose family is from North Korea, but was born and raised in Odessa, Ukraine, had a strong 2018 with three impressive victories.

In May, he took a unanimous decision over respectable veteran Adam Lopez on ShoBox: The New Generation. Then, after a quick stoppage of Uganda’s Mudde Robinson Ntambi in August, he returned to ShoBox in November to take another eight-round unanimous decision, this time over well-regarded contender Jorge Diaz.

“I had a great training camp and I look forward to making another statement on March 30,” said Khegai. “There are a lot of talented fighters and great champions at super bantamweight and I want to fight them all.”

“Arnold has shown that he is a top contender in the division and another impressive victory will get him one step closer towards fighting for the world title,” added his promoter, Dmitriy Salita.