Arnold Khegai Stays Undefeated with Eighth-Round Stoppage of Mchanjo

(April 4, 2019) – WBA #13 featherweight, WBO #7 and IBF #8 junior featherweight Arnold “Arni” Khegai stayed sharp with an eight-round stoppage of Tanzania’s Haidari Mchanjo last Friday night at the Ice Palace in Vladimir, Russia.

The undefeated ethnic Korean, Ukrainian-born slugger (15-0-1, 10 KOs) was dominating throughout (scores 80-72 x 3) the scheduled 10-rounder, when Mchanjo wisely decided not to come out for round nine.

With the win, the 27-year-old Khegai continues his unrelenting steamroll toward the 122-lb world championship fight he demands.

“I am getting sharper with each fight, staying busy fighting against different styles against fighters from different part of the world is making me better, sharper and smarter with each outing. I now look forward to returning to the US for a fight against a top contender.”

Khegai’s promoter, Dmitriy Salita, says he’s happy with his Ukrainian tank and hints of big things around the corner.

“With each win, Arnold is inching closer to his goal of becoming world champion. I was impressed with his victory, which will lead to great opportunities in the near future.”