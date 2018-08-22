Arnold Khegai Stays Undefeated with TKO 2 over Africa’s Mudde Ntambi

(August 21, 2018) – Ethnic Korean, Ukrainian-born junior featherweight slugger Arnold Khegai stayed undefeated on Sunday, August 19, with an impressive two-round stoppage over Uganda’s Mudde Robinson Ntambi at the Korston Club Hotel Moscow, in Moscow, Russia.

The IBF #13-rated Khegai (13-0-1, 9 KOs) utilized his monstrous strength and power to score two knockdowns in the second round, sending Ntambi (23-6-1, 7 KOs) through the ropes and forcing the referee to stop the fight.

The 26-year-old Khegai says he was pleased with his performance and fees ready to climb another run of the ladder to a world championship.

“All my preparations paid off and I am happy with my victory,” said Khegai. “Now I want to come to the United States and fight the champions to show that I am the best 122-lb fighter in the world.”

Showing excellent hand speed and the strength of a middleweight, Khegai set the boxing world abuzz in May of this year, with a dominant unanimous decision over well-respected contender Adam Lopez. The brutal beating of Ntambi only bolsters his case for a chance to prove himself in a high-profile showdown.

“Arnold’s power and variety of punches were very impressive in this fight,” said his promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “I believe he has the skills to be a world champion and the personality to be a star in the sport.“