Aslambek Idigov Returns to Action

(December 12, 2108) – On Tuesday, December 18, inside the Pyramid in Kazan, Russia, WBO #13 super middleweight Aslambek “The Hulk” Idigov will stay active with a 10-round showdown against rugged Russian veteran Konstantin “The Volga Cossack” Piternov.

Idigov (14-0, 6 KOs) is a 5’ 8” bull with pinpoint accuracy. This will be the Idigov’s fourth fight this year since signing with Salita. The 23-year-old has been training mostly at the Kronk Gym in Detroit to prepare for his fights and the improvement has been remarkable.

“I had a great training camp and I look forward to putting it all on display December 18,” said Idigov. “I have a very experienced opponent in front of me, but my skills will show that I am ready for the elite in the division.”

Idogov is another of Salita Promotions’ “Beasts from the East” a growing stable of fighters from the former Soviet Bloc that includes Uzbekistan-born junior welterweight sensation Shohjahon “Shoh” Ergashev, undefeated world-ranked light heavyweight Umar Salamov, undefeated Kazakhstani junior welterweight showman Bakhtiyar Eyubov, undefeated heavyweight Apti Davtaev, undefeated Ukrainian-born ethnic Korean super bantamweight slugger Arnold Khegai, cruiserweight contender Alexey Zubov, undefeated women’s future champion Elena Savelyeva, top-rated bantamweight Nikolai Potapov, undefeated up-and-coming women’s prospect Elena Gradinar and undefeated heavyweight Izim Izbaki.

“Aslambek has shown tremendous improvement in his last several fights and I expect for him to finish the year out in a big way with an impressive victory on December 18,” said his promoter, Dmitriy Salita.