Australian Champion Jackson England Resigns With Dragon Fire Boxing, Eyes Title Run In 2020

(January 12, 2020) Highly rated Perth featherweight Jackson England has resigned with Tony Tolj’s Dragon Fire Boxing on a long term deal.

England has had a solid start to his professional career, winning 11 of his opening 12 professional contests whilst becoming Australian featherweight champion in the process. Jackson, who is trained at the Onyx Gym in Perth, opened up about resigning with Tolj and Dragon Fire Boxing.

England said, “I’m absolutely delighted to have resigned with Tony Tolj and Dragon Fire Boxing. I am a featherweight, so I looked up to fighters like Chris John who was one of the best featherweights in the history of boxing. To be guided in my career by the same team that guided him is very special and I am very grateful.

“I am excited to be progressing in the way I am and I believe I can go all the way in this sport. I am still only young, so it is important to have the right people with the right experience to guide you. I need to have that and I believe I do in Tony Tolj and Dragon Fire Boxing.”

England returns on this year’s first installment of the world-renowned Thunderdome series, that has been a mainstay of Australian boxing for decades in itself. England discussed his next outing and his plans for 2020.

He said, “Well I firstly need to keep listening to my manager Tony Tolj as he knows what’s best for my career. He’s guided the likes of the Moloney’s, Billel Dib and Bruno Tarimo to titles and world ratings I want to follow in their footsteps and I believe I can.

“I’m always improving, so I expect to put on a career-best performance at the Thunderdome show against my toughest opponent to date. I believe I can go all the way to the top in this sport and I can only do that by continuing to work hard and racking up the wins.

“I want more titles in 2020. I believe that I can progress on to Australasian titles and other regional titles. I have seen what the likes of World rated Billel Dib and Bruno Tarimo havw done around my weight so I’d like to follow his path up the world route as I believe I’m destined for world titles eventually.”