Ayanda Nkosi Takes On Emmanuel Lopez For WBF World Title

(September 18, 2019) – On Saturday September 28 at the Portuguese Hall in Johannesburg, South Africa, Fantastic 2 Boxing Promotions presents an excellent World Boxing Federation (WBF) Championship double-header featuring one world title and one Intercontinental title fight.

In the main event, reigning South African national champion Ayanda “Greyhound” Nkosi is set to take on former WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Emmanuel “Polo” Lopez from Mexico for the vacant WBF World Lightweight crown.

Nkosi, who is 13-1 (7) since turning professional in 2013, will be in the biggest fight of his life, while Lopez, 30-11-1 (14), has competed at a much higher level and will be looking to get back to the top when he moves up a division.

In the evenings second WBF title fight, undefeated South African Phumela Cafu will square off against former two-division Tanzanian champion Hamza “Black Lion” Mchanjo with the vacant Intercontinental Flyweight title at stake.

Cafu brings a modest 3-0-2 (3) ledger, but has shown unmistakable promise by doing well so early in his career against good opposition. Mchanjo, 17-12-3 (4), appears to have a disadvantage in punching-power, but a clear edge in experience.

There will be plenty of well-matched bouts involving local talent on the undercard, of what promises to be an interesting and entertaining evening of quality boxing in Jo´burg.