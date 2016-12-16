Baltimore Pro Boxing Returns January 13

Baltimore, MD (December 15, 2016) – Jake “The Snake” Smith’s Baltimore Pro Boxing makes their long awaited return to Michael’s Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie, MD for “A Scary Night at the Fights” Friday, January 13.

Tickets to “A Scary Night at the Fights” are on sale now by going to Baltimoreboxing.com/events or calling 410-375-9175. Doors open at 6:30 and the opening bell will sound at 8:15.

Headlining the event is Baltimore super middleweight Jessie “The Beast” Nicklow. Known as one of the physically toughest fighters in the 160 and 168 pound weight classes, Nicklow has a solid 25-8-3 record with 8 wins by knockout. The 29-year-old fought many top fighters including former undisputed middleweight champion Jermain Taylor, Olympic Gold Medalist Ryota Murata, top contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Fernando Guerrero among others.

Nicklow, who is unbeaten in 26 fights in his home state, faces an opponent to be named in an eight round contest.

“I’m excited to be back running pro shows in the Baltimore area,” said Smith, a former boxer who has been a successful promoter for more than 20 years. “We’ve had incredible support from the crowd and our sponsors for amateur shows but people were always asking when we’d run another pro card. It’s my pleasure to present “A Scary Night at the Fights” and the plan is to continue providing quality entertainment for our ticketholders.”

In the co-main event, 18-year-old boxing prodigy Joey “Bazooka Joe” Veazey of Baltimore meets an opponent to be named in a four round junior middleweight contest. Veazey, a multi-time champion in the amateurs, turned pro in October with a unanimous decision victory and has a large fan base.

“Dangerous” Donald Wallace, 1-0 (1 KO), is slated to return in a four round middleweight bout. A newcomer to the sport, the Baltimore resident made a name for himself as an amateur, going from novice to Olympic Trials participant in a short period of time. Wallace, who scored a first round knockout in his pro debut, faces a foe to be named.

Rugged 46 fight veteran Michael “The Amazing” Gbenga of Baltimore by way of Accra, Ghana will appear on the card in a light heavyweight contest.