Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing to appeal Hamazaryan – Mattice

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. / ORANGE, Calif. (July 23, 2018) – Artie Pelullo, co-promoter of lightweight Zhora Hamazaryan will be appealing the outcome of last Friday’s Zhora Hamazaryan – Thomas Mattice fight with the Iowa commission.

Pelullo spoke to Iowa Commissioner Joe Walsh right after the fight on Friday, which took place at the WinnaVegas Casino.

The bout was seen by a nationally televised audience as the co-feature of a ShoBox: The New Generation card on SHOWTIME.

In the fight, Hamazaryan scored an explosive 2nd round knockdown; rocked Mattice several more times, and dominated the action. Hamazaryan badly hurt Mattice in round seven. Most people who saw the fight, thought that Hamazayan won 6 rounds to 2, plus the 2nd round knockdown.

Hall of Fame SHOWTIME announcer Steve Farhood called the the decision the one of the worst in the history of the series, while his fellow Hall of Fame broadcaster Barry Tompkins went even farther by calling it the worst decision in 40 years.

Hamazaryan co-promoter, Artie Pelullo said, “I spoke to commissioner Joe Walsh right after the fight. I informed him that we were going to appeal the decision, and he understood our position, and he said that we are within our rights to appeal.”

Hamazaryan is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.