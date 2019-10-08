Baranchyk and Ceballo Score Stoppages at Madison Square Garden

Baranchyk stops Gabriel Bracero, While Ceballo takes out previously undefeated Ramal Amanov on Golovkin – Derevyanchenko card

NEW YORK (October 7, 2019)–Split-T Management fighters Ivan Baranchyk and Brian Ceballo turned in impressive performances on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden as each fighter registered stoppage victories on the undercard of the Gennady Golovkin – Sergiy Derevyanchenko card.

Former IBF Junior Welterweight world champion, Baranchyk stopped tough New Yorker Gabriel Bracero in the 4th round of their scheduled 10-round bout, while Ceballo took out previously undefeated Ramal Amanov in the 3rd round of their welterweight tussle.

Photo by Ed Mulholland /Matchroom Boxing

Baranchyk came out throwing hard punches early as he was looking for an explosive early knockout. In round two, Baranchyk started getting to Bracero and opened a cut over the right eye of Bracero. In round four, Baranchyk landed two hard body shots that were followed by a jab and big right that forced Bracero to hold on and eventually fall to the canvas. When Bracero got to his feet, the fight was waved off at 1:30.

With the win, Baranchyk will look for another major opportunity with a record of 20-1 with 13 knockouts.

“The Beast is back. This is my message for everybody,” said Baranchyk. “This is a good opponent and I am back. I fought opponents that were dirtier and I was prepared for that. Pedro Diaz is my guy as a trainer.”

Baranchyk is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, Holden productions, and Fight Promotions.

Ceballo was fighting in front of a hometown crowd and continued his ascent of the prospect rankings as he was dominant in his surgical dissection of Amanov.

Photo by Ed Mulholland /Matchroom Boxing

Ceballo cut Amanov’s left eye early in the fight, and the New York native started landing more and harder as round’s two and three commenced. In the 3rd round, Ceballo landed a hard flurry of punches that forced the stoppage at 1:20.

With the win, Ceballo, who was fighting for the 5th time in 2019 is now 11-0 with six-knockouts. Amanov loses for the 1st time and is now 16-1.

Ceballo is promoted by 360 Promotions.