Battle at the Boat 117 this Saturday

TACOMA, Wash. (September 4, 2018) – Rising star Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti will put his undefeated record on the line when he faces former world championship contender Carlos Padilla in the main event of Battle at the Boat 117 on Saturday at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

Cabrera Mioletti brings an unblemished record of 12-0 with 3 KOs into the 10-round junior lightweight contest, while Padilla is 16-7-1 with 10 KOs.

The main event will be one of six bouts on the card. Battle at the Boat 117 will also feature undefeated Cris Reyes squaring off against Keith Wolf in a clash of 138 pounders and a second 138-pound bout between Jorge Linares (4-1-0) and Shae Green (1-0-1).

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The 24-year-old Cabrera Mioletti has looked razor sharp in 2018, going a perfect 3-for-3 with wins over Tyrone Harris, Ray Lampkin, Jr. and Elijah Pierce. Harris is a former United State Boxing Association and Global Boxing Union lightweight champion. Lampkin (11-0) and Pierce (8-0) both came into their respective bouts against Cabrera Mioletti undefeated and proceeded to suffer their first career setbacks.

Cabrera Mioletti bested Lampkin by second-round TKO on March 17 before defeating Pierce by unanimous decision (97-92, 97-92, 100-89) on June 9.

“We’ve had a lot of fighters come through here,” said promoter Brian Halquist, whose Battle at the Boat series is the longest running tribal boxing series in the nation, with its inaugural show taking place in 1997. “But I don’t think we’ve ever had an up-and-coming fighter as exciting as Gio. We’ve had some of the best boxers fight at Battle at the Boat. We’ve had numerous world champions and world title contenders and Gio possesses all the tools one needs to be in that class of boxer.”

Padilla is no stranger to facing undefeated fighters, having fought Austin Dulay (10-0) last year and Miguel Flores (17-0) in 2015. He also challenged Emanuel Lopez for the interim World Boxing Association world super featherweight title three years ago.

“You don’t get a chance to fight for an interim world championship unless you are a very gifted boxer, and that’s what Padilla is,” Halquist said. “If Gio wants to take that next step towards eventually becoming a world champion he needs to go through guys like Padilla. This will be a huge measuring stick to see where Gio belongs.”

Also looking to stay undefeated will be Cris Reyes, who has put on a power display in his last two appearances.

A 2015 National PAL champion, Reyes is 3-0 during the early stages of his career, winning his last two fights by knockout.

“Leading up to this fight training has gone great. I’ve been training hard not only for this fight but for my future,” the 19-year-old Reyes said. “Fans should expect to see a future superstar in the making to put on an amazing show.”

Yakima’s Andres Reyes, who is no relation to Cris Reyes, will return to the ring following a year hiatus. Reyes (7-3-1, 2 KOs) will face the always tough Sean Gee in a 147-pound bout.

“The fans will get their money’s worth with this fight,” said Reid Goyette, who trains Andres Reyes at Reid’s Hell Garage. “When one of my fighters from the Hell Garage fights at the Battle at the Boat I usually say this will be fight of the night, and this could be fight of the night.”

Also on the undercard will be a 4-round bout in the 127-pound weight division between undefeated Juan Gomez (1-0-0) and Gilberto Duran and a 140-pound fight between Andres Garcia Albaca and Luis DeAlba.

Battle at the Boat 117 will feature the VIP experience with 3rdRow Seats being discounted to $75 per ticket. All fans seated in in the VIP section (rows 1-3) will have an exclusive access point and a dedicated server to help create a true VIP experience.

Battle at the Boat 117 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions. For more information, please visit www.halquistproductions.com and the Battle at the Boat Facebook page.

Battle at the Boat 117 Card

10 Round Main Event – Junior Lightweight

Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti (12-0-0, 3 KOs) vs. Carlos Padilla (16-7-1, 10 KOs)

5 Round Bouts

138 pounds: Jorge Linares (4-1-0) vs. Shae Green (1-0-1)

147 pounds: Andres Reyes (7-3-1), vs. Sean Gee (4-8-0)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

138 pounds: Cris Reyes (3-0-0) vs. Keith Wolf (0-1-0)

140 pounds: Andres Garcia Albaca (debut) vs. Luis DeAlba (debut)

127 pounds: Juan Gomez (1-0-0) vs. Gilberto Duran (1-0-0)