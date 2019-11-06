Battle at the Boat 124 at Emerald Queen Casino Saturday

TACOMA, Wash. (November 5, 2019) – Andre Keys and Manuel Monteiro will face off in a 10-round welterweight main event at Battle at the Boat 124 Saturday at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

The contest between Keys (11-1) and Monteiro (7-1) will highlight a six-bout card, which will also feature a semi main event between super middleweights Juan Jackson and Alex Cazac.

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Keys, a native of Tacoma, brings a 10-fight winning streak into his fight against Monteiro.

“Training has been tough. (I’ve had) alot of extra workouts, more rounds of sparring, new sparring partners,” Keys said. “My coaches have kept me busy. This is my first 10-round match and I want to be fully prepared in front of my hometown.”

Keys last fought at the Emerald Queen Casino on Nov. 18, 2017, defeating Sean Gee by unanimous decision. He is 5-1 all-time at Battle at the Boat, including posting a win in his pro debut on Jan. 15, 2016.

Although already a gifted boxer two years ago, fans should expect a more polished, experienced Keys when he steps into the ring this time around.

“I would say in the last 18 months Andre has most improved in his ring presence and generalship. Headlining in Portland,Oregon this year and winning a decision in Vegas on a televised card were all growth opportunities,” said Keys’ trainer Nathaniel Glenn. “What impresses me the most about Keys is his willingness to reach his goals and understanding his role in a team dynamic. In the ring, his use of a power jab is awesome.”

Monteiro, who fights out of Las Vegas, made is local debut at Battle at the Boat 123, losing to undefeated Cris Reyes in what was one of the best fights at the venue in 2019. Monteiro brought a perfect record into his main event against Reyes on Sept. 7, winning all seven of his bouts by KO.

The two undefeated fighters simply put on a show, each throwing an incredibly high number of punches throughout the contest. Monteiro, however, suffered his first setback after being knocked out midway through the 10th and final round.

He is now prepared to get back in the win column.

“Training is going well,” Monteiro said. “The crowd was great when I was there last time. I can’t wait to be back. The fans should expect another great show. It’s showtime.”

Jackson’s appearance at Battle at the Boat 124 will mark the first time he’s fought at the Emerald Queen Casino in nearly a year. He won his professional debut in front of his hometown crowd on Nov. 17, 2018, defeating Roman Avetisyan by unanimous decision.

“I don’t think I find any one aspect has improved but mostly my transition into a pure boxer has taken leaps and bounds,” said Jackson when asked what is the biggest difference in him as a fighter since the last time local fight fans saw him in the ring. “The fans can expect to see a great show. I may not be most lavish, but I have a mean bite and I am here for the fight.”

Jackson followed up his first career victory by defeating previously undefeated John Peak by unanimous decision onFeb 28.

Highlighting the undercard will be bouts featuring William Parra-Smith and Nick Vasquez.

Parra-Smith (3-4) will attempt to even his record when he faces a debuting Marco Garcia in a clash of 140 pounders.

Fans should expect to see a sharper, more polished Parra Smith than they have in his previous bouts as he recently moved back to Washington from Anchorage, Alaska at the start October and has been training feverishly at the White Center P.A.L. Boxing Club since his return.

“I have improved by being an active fighter,” Parra Smith said. “I am learning on the job.”

Seattle’s Vasquez, who advanced as an amateur to the semifinals at the 2015 Olympic Trail Qualifiers, will square off against Jose Cervantes in a 147-pound matchup. Both fighters are making their pro debuts.

“Training has been great. I had to move alot of things around to train like I wanted for this fight and everyone around me has been supportive which has helped motivate me even more,” Vasquez said.“I’m very excited. Making my pro debut has been a crazy journey and a long time coming.”

Additional bouts at Battle at the Boat 124 include a 145-pound fight between Cody Brown and Dylan Blakesley and a heavyweight showdown between Sua Tuani and Rafael Brewster.

Battle at the Boat 124 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions. For more information, please visit the Battle at the Boat Facebook page and www.halquistproductions.com

Battle atthe Boat 124 Card

Saturday,Nov. 9, 2019

10 Round Main Event – Welterweight

Andre Keys (11-1) vs. Manuel Monteiro (7-1)

5 Round Semi-Main Event – SuperLightweight

172-pounds: Juan Jackson (2-1) vs. Alex Cazac (1-2)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

140-pounds: Marco Garcia (debut) vs. William Parra-Smith (3-4)

147-pounds: Nick Vasquez (debut) vs.Jose Cervantes (debut)

145-pounds: Cody Brown (Debut) vs.Dylan Blakesley (0-4)

Heavyweights: Sua Tuani (1-0) vs.Rafael Brewster (Debut)